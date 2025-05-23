A man wears a Covid mask in Beijing, China, December 4 2022. Picture: LINTAO ZHANG/GETTY IMAGES
• Shaun Read is CEO and founder of Read Advisory Services.
SHAUN READ: Mass amnesia could cause loss of Covid-19 lessons
The absence of a global pandemic for a century means that warning signals were dismissed or ignored
• Shaun Read is CEO and founder of Read Advisory Services.
