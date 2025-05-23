DANIËL ELOFF: Why manufacturing is making a global comeback
In times of crisis, the capacity to make things at home becomes a form of national insurance
In the cult classic computer strategy game, Civilization, a global bestseller since the 1990s, players guide a nation of their choice from the Stone Age to the space age. Each decision shapes the course of history: where to settle, whom to trade with, when to wage war and how to invest in science, culture or the military. Among the game’s many mechanics, one quietly determines everything else: production. This refers to a city’s ability to turn resources into tangible outputs such as buildings, roads, weapons, wonders. In the hands of a skilled player, high production turns the Aztecs under Montezuma into a global nuclear superpower while Theodore Roosevelt still figures out how to build wooden ships.
In Civilization, production helps you dominate. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.