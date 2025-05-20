Slightly firmer dollar and optimism over a potential ceasefire dampens investor demand for safe-haven assets
Offshore diversification has value, but local opportunities remain compelling
The NPO has filed a court application to review the conduct of the Hawks and the NPA for ‘prolonged inaction’ in the corruption investigation
Polling shows more South Africans support merit-based appointments and reject the Expropriation Act
Spending on its ERR will be cut from the previously guided range of R15bn-R25bn to a maximum of R7bn
A new approach can prevent the country from drifting into a debt trap that limits sovereignty, deters investors and burdens future generations
US President Donald Trump floats the idea of newly installed Pope Leo as host for ceasefire negotiations
Too many have fallen for the story that Bavuma’s team have ridden their luck to Lord’s
The country seems closer to a Latin American presidential-command republic than a modern one with proper checks and balances
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Musk’s double standard
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa in the White House
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa may get taste of own medicine in Washington
Ramaphosa seeks to mend US ties with Musk investment push
MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa should focus on the US and its emergent nationalist renewal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.