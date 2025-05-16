International Energy Agency predicts lower oil prices hitting US shale oil output
How to achieve employment equity differs across the political spectrum
Minister likens ‘dangerously inaccurate reporting’ to AfriForum’s drive over what it calls discrimination against Afrikaners
From Soweto to the Northern Cape and KZN, the party has achieved a series of noteworthy election victories
Naspers/Prosus CEO steps up building of lifestyle e-commerce group spanning Europe, India and Latin America
Naamsa CEO says president’s aides are being briefed on what the industry needs
Food retailer’s share price weakened on release of the results, raising questions on what the market was expecting
Hamas ready to free all hostages in return for an end to the war but face eradication worse than ‘Nakba’
Let he without sin cast the first stone — chirp of the week from Conrad on Rabada’s ‘substance of abuse’
Self-aware security robot, alien invasion, serial killer couple, octopus documentary and parent assessment
CARTOON: Empowerment nightmare at Daybreak
MICHAEL AVERY: State doubles down on rules despite failure of transformation
State plans amendments to tighten broad-based BEE law
PETER BRUCE: Nod for rail, ports could spur competition law challenges
MICHAEL MORRIS: Racial ‘empowerment’ an insult to growing ranks of hungry people
GUGU LOURIE: Ditch BEE red tape to boost jobs and growth
