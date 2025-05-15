THOMAS FUNKE: The future of SA’s sugar industry hinges on smart trade policy

An entire ecosystem supporting more than 1-million livelihoods across KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga is at stake, says the writer. Picture: SUPPLIED
Over the past number of years, SA’s sugar industry has made huge strides in making the sector more inclusive, supported rural development and led efforts to diversify the sector. But recent shifts in global trade dynamics threaten to reverse some of these gains and have exposed just how fragile the sugar industry is in the face of a number of domestic and international headwinds.
The imposition — and subsequent suspension — of a 30% tariff on SA sugar exports to the US has created further policy uncertainty. Any new tariff structure, even at the blanket 10% across exports, threatens to disrupt a long-standing quota-based mechanism for sugar exports in place between the US and SA.
At stake is not just a line item on SA’s trade ledger. It is an entire ecosystem supporting more than 1-million livelihoods across KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, where more than 24,000 small-scale and 1,200 commercial sugar cane growers rely on sustainable market access to survive.
SA’s access to the US sugar market is governed by the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) tariff-rate quota (TRQ) system, a rules-based framework that has enabled SA to export up to 24,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar to the US annually, duty free. While that volume may seem modest — about 6% of SA’s raw sugar exports — the financial value is significant. The US is a premium market and prices there are consistently higher than in most other destinations.
A thoughtful diplomatic response is necessary to prevent economic harm and to safeguard the sugar industry as a key sector in our agricultural economy.
So, when a 30%, or even 10%, tariff suddenly threatens that access, even temporarily, it has the potential to cause further damage in an industry grappling with multiple challenges, from rising input costs, the continuation of the sugar tax, climate- related events and intensifying global competition.
While this higher tariff has been paused for 90 days, the uncertainty of whether the increase will be 10% or 30%, could be just as damaging as the tariff itself. Agricultural exporters must plan production cycles far in advance and are heavily reliant on consistency to cushion the other external factors, such as weather patterns, in their seasonal planning. Financing, logistics and price contracts depend on predictable market conditions. Without that predictability, risk rises — and so do costs.
Even though SA is one of the world’s larger sugar-producing countries, when competing with other TRQ signatories in closer proximity to the US market, such as Brazil and the Dominican Republic, any increase in tariffs will affect the costs in the supply chain. This undermines the fairness of the existing TRQ trade system and places SA growers at a competitive disadvantage when exporting to the US.
As SA Canegrowers, we urge the government to engage with the US, which is bound by its WTO commitments. The uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunities Act, coupled with the unpredictably of the current administration, creates confusion about these TRQ commitments and they should be made clear. Strategic engagement with US trade authorities should consider the importance of the sugar industry in helping the US meet its domestic demand requirements and the agreements in place during future negotiations.
One way SA can help protect the sugar industry is to accelerate its diversification. The Sugar Industry Value Chain Master Plan 2030, launched in 2020, was a crucial first step to finding long-term sustainable solutions to reduce exposure to market volatility.
But now, the vision it outlines must be accelerated. Beyond raw sugar exports, there are enormous opportunities in bioethanol, bioplastics, animal feed and food and beverage innovations derived from sugar cane. These alternative revenue streams not only reduce reliance on global markets but also position sugar cane as a raw material for SA’s green economy transition.
Downstream industries
During this transition to just energy and a greener economy, government incentives and policy frameworks could support downstream industries that use sugar cane as an input — such as biofuel plants, packaging companies focused on biodegradable plastics or rural-based food processors, which could create a multiplier effect that boosts job creation and economic resilience.
The new US trade policies have shaken up the markets and caused worldwide political jitters. Nothing is guaranteed. No industry is safe from geopolitical shocks and agriculture in SA is particularly susceptible.
A thoughtful diplomatic response is necessary to prevent economic harm and to safeguard the sugar industry as a key sector in our agricultural economy. We need to strengthen existing partnerships and make trade arrangements clear to give SA a chance to diversify its industry and build new relationships that can help fuel local prosperity for generations to come.
THOMAS FUNKE: The future of SA’s sugar industry hinges on smart trade policy
Strategic engagement with US trade authorities and export diversification is crucial amid tariff uncertainty
• Dr Funke is CEO of SA Canegrowers.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.