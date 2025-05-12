THANDO NOGANTA: AI adoption: why SA asset managers cannot afford to wait
Tools are emerging globally and clients need clarity on how AI influences decisions that affect their portfolios
The fundamental key to unlocking AI’s powerful potential in the asset management industry is to employ the technology as a differentiator, not as an imitator. We all have access to a range of AI tools — from machine learning, which learns from data to make predictions, to natural language processing, which understands and generates human language, to reinforcement learning, which improves through trial and error, and to generative AI, which creates human-like text, code, or even this article.
It’s essential to use these tools to create proprietary techniques that support the investment process — enhancing risk management, improving modelling and productivity, and most importantly, combining AI with human insight to augment expertise. The real edge still lies in our unique “secret sauce”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.