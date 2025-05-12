CHARLES R STITH: Most powerful American lives in Vatican City, not Washington DC
Unlike Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV’s constituency is not defined by one country, but that of 1.4-billion Catholics worldwide
12 May 2025 - 06:11
One of my grandmother’s favourite expressions was “God works in mysterious ways his wonders to perform”.
We will never really know what the cardinals were thinking when they elected an American as pope. But I can say with great faith and assurance that the election of an American pope would qualify as God working in a mysterious way. For about the past 100 days the world has been held hostage to the whims of the occupant of the White House, who told a reporter a week ago: “I not only run the country, I run the world.”..
