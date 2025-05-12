Opinion

CARTOON: Missing from India-Pakistan ceasefire

12 May 2025 - 06:04
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, May 12 2025
Monday, May 12 2025

India, Pakistan ceasefire holds after US diplomacy

Trump offers both nations increased trade and Kashmir solution
World
1 day ago

Tensions rise as India and Pakistan exchange drone, missile attacks

Countries ready to retaliate to strikes but do not intend to escalate the situation
World
3 days ago

India launches strikes against Pakistan

At least three people killed and 12 injured as Pakistan says a response is under way
World
5 days ago

Deaths mount after Indian reprisal in Pakistan for tourist killings

India says it struck nine, some of them linked to an attack by Islamist militants on Hindu tourists that killed 26 people in Indian Kashmir last month
World
4 days ago

Modi says India’s water will now ‘be used for India itself’

As tensions rise with Pakistan, India’s PM says water that previously was being sent outside the country would now be retained for internal use
World
5 days ago
Friday, May 9 2025
Friday, May 9 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PAUL MARITZ: Three quick cuts to jump-start the ...
Opinion
2.
CHRISTOPHER RUTLEDGE: DA’s assault on employment ...
Opinion
3.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Let’s stop papering over GNU ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: A welcome vessel for change
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Mandela’s power of authority and charm helped ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.