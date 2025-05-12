BRYAN SILKE: The new scramble for Africa requires strategic foresight
The flags have changed — but the goal still is dominance over resources and technology
Across the continent, a high-stakes geopolitical chess game is unfolding. The players: China, the US and an increasingly assertive Middle East. The board: Africa’s infrastructure, energy, digital backbone and critical minerals. The prize? Long-term strategic influence. This captures the quiet truth behind the flurry of activity we are witnessing across Africa — a new scramble, cloaked not in conquest but in capital.
Over the past few months Saudi Arabia alone has pledged billions to SA infrastructure, energy and logistics. At face value, this is welcome news for an economy desperate for investment and growth. But we would do well to interrogate: are we securing sustainable partnerships or mortgaging our sovereignty one megaproject at a time? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.