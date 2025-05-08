TRISTEN TAYLOR: Trump administration is channelling an 1860s mindset

The Trump administration is not a bizarre political accident or some rough beast born out of Joe Biden’s refusal to accept cognitive decline. Rather than an aberration, the administration is the continuation of ideas reaching far back into America’s past.
Donald Trump and JD Vance are reordering the domestic and global architecture, a ruthless flipping of the chessboard in accordance with the old political theory of Jacksonian democracy and a couple of core elements within America’s collective political inheritance.
Andrew Jackson, the seventh American president and founder of the Democratic Party, was elected in 1828. At the time, America was a young democracy — the vital caveat being that it only became a real democracy with the end of segregation, in particular the passing of the civil and voting rights acts of 1964 and 1965, respectively, having fought a war of independence against the British in 1771-83.
While American political thinkers of the 18th and 19th centuries had ancient Athenian and the Roman Republic’s democratic practices to look back on, they were largely in uncharted territory. Monarchies and empires of various shades were the dominant political systems. The French Revolution of 1789 had ended up eating its own children and Napoleon installed the French Empire in 1804, which was followed by the restoration of the monarchy in 1814 and 1815.
The Americans had this newfangled thing called democracy to figure out in the midst of insurrection, rebellion and war. From independence to Jackson’s election there were three armed tax rebellions, a major slave revolt, a series of genocidal wars on native Americans, a naval war against the French First Republic, a three-year military campaign to defeat Greek piracy, two wars directed at the Regency of Algiers, and another two against Ottoman Tripolitania.
There was also the 1818 First Seminole War, in which Gen Andrew Jackson launched punitive raids against the Seminole tribe. The war ended with Spain handing over Florida. As president, Jackson signed into law the 1830 Indian Removal Act, which resulted in the Trail of Tears, the ethnic cleansing of the southeastern US.
If all that wasn’t enough, the US declared war on the British Empire in 1812 and repeatedly invaded the Empire’s Canadian colonies. Gen Jackson won the Battle of New Orleans that ended the war. However, the lasting cultural memory is of the British landing troops in Washington DC and torching the White House to avenge the burning of York (present-day Toronto).
From this early period of American history and even before the early colonists fled the repressive and religiously intolerant Old World, came the notion that Europe comprised a system of corrupt monarchies antithetical to any conception of freedom.
When JD Vance lectured Europeans on his view of freedom and their anti-democratic practices at the recent Munich Conference, it didn’t come from nowhere. He was channelling old hatreds still resonating in the American psych. For some in the hinterland, those sneered at as flyover states, elitist Washington DC is Sodom and Europe is some depravity beyond Gomorrah.
Another notion coming from the era was isolationism — that America should avoid the entanglement of alliances and only sally forth in accordance with its direct national interests. Next to America First was the idea that the country should continually expand westwards, no matter the people already living there, because of its exceptional nature. This exceptional “right” of conquest was in 1845 termed “manifest destiny”. Trump recently invoked manifest destiny to say Mars and the stars are for America.
Isolationism has persisted throughout American history. The US only got involved in the two World Wars after it was attacked. The Germans had to sink 10 American merchant ships to get the US to declare war in 1917.
Charles Lindbergh, the famous aviator and spokesperson for the isolationist America First Committee, said in an April 1941 speech that “over 100-million people in this nation are opposed to entering the war... If we are forced into a war against the wishes of an overwhelming majority of our people we will have proved democracy such a failure at home that there will be little use of fighting for it abroad.”
The Japanese had to dive-bomb battleships to shift the dial.After World War 2 the US found itself the most powerful country in the world and embarked upon an ideological foreign policy: the spread of free market democracy and the destruction of communism. Isolationism as a political force didn’t disappear, it went underground, endured the war on terror and has now re-emerged.
Steve Bannon, one of Trump’s chief ideologues, recently said of Ukraine that “my advice is to walk the f*ck away ... it’s all bloodlands. That is a cursed part of the world ... it’s not our fight. The vital national security interest of the US is not in Ukraine.”
Nine years ago, in his first major foreign policy speech, Trump said: “We will no longer surrender this country or its people to the false song of globalism... I am sceptical of international unions that tie us up and bring America down.”
Jackson came to power through populism, championing the cause of the “common man” and the expansion of suffrage to all white males regardless of property qualification. Jacksonian democracy was anti-elitist, against government regulation, for individualism and in favour of states' rights. The national debt was to be paid off. The spoils system, where the federal bureaucracy is gutted and supporters of the new president are installed, was his invention.
The key plank of Jacksonian democracy is that while the federal government is to be limited in size and scope, the power of presidency, based upon the legitimacy derived from the majority vote, should hold sway over Congress.
Jackson defied the Supreme Court over the national bank. The court said the Second Bank of the US was in line with the constitution; Jackson said it was unconstitutional and duly killed it in 1833 after making it a main part of his 1832 election campaign.
The philosophical idea again on display is that the executive should be more powerful than any other arm of government precisely because the majority vote is the popular will. To have otherwise would be, for Jacksonians, undemocratic.
Jacksonian democracy had longevity — several subsequent presidents were Jacksonians — and it wasn’t until the Civil War (1861-65) that the theory faded. But now it too has returned. JD Vance, set to inherit Trump’s throne, might be one of the smarter people in the administration. In 2021 and while campaigning to be a senator he had some advice for Trump on what to do after victory in 2024.
“Fire every single mid-level bureaucrat,” Vance said, “every civil servant in the administrative state... Replace them with our people ... and when the courts stop you, stand before the country like Andrew Jackson did and say the chief justice has made his ruling, now let him enforce it.”
What you are seeing in the US is not weird veering offs into random egotistical directions. A side of America’s democracy thought to have been shuttered in the 1860s has returned. It is quite remarkable. How that happened will be the subject of another article — including how it is a terrible warning for SA.
• Taylor, a freelance journalist and photographer, is a research fellow at Stellenbosch University.
