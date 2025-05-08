EMMANUEL EZEOKA: Africa’s education emergency — the clock is ticking

Here’s the brutal truth: 78% of African graduates are unemployable in a tech-driven economy, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent assertion that Africa “is not yet ready to manage its own affairs” and his warning that a French withdrawal could halt African progress have ignited fierce debate.
While many have condemned his remarks as neocolonial and dismissive of African agency, the uncomfortable reality is that Macron’s claim resonates uncomfortably with the crisis in African classrooms.
However, Macron is wrong to suggest that Africa’s future depends on perpetual foreign aid. The real emergency is not about Macron’s presence or absence; it’s about whether Africa can urgently reinvent its own systems to survive the unfolding age of automation and disruption.
Nowhere is this more urgent than in our schools, because Africa’s educational system remains colonial in design, obsolete in content and catastrophic in outcome.
A generation automated into oblivion
Africa’s 600-million youths are racing against time. The world is sprinting towards a new age — the Age of Abundance, in which artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and decentralised systems rewrite the rules of survival.
Yet our schools remain factories — relics of a colonial-industrial complex designed to produce clerks, not innovators; cogs in a machine, not system thinkers.
Here’s the brutal truth: 78% of African graduates are unemployable in a tech-driven economy (I dare say 90%), and by 2030 85% of clerical jobs will vanish.
This isn’t a prediction, it’s an extinction event. Ask yourself why we are training children for jobs that will no longer exist, and why African schools punish curiosity while rewarding conformity to obsolescence.
How African education became a weapon of mass unemployment
Africa’s educational system was built on two toxic pillars: colonial interests and industrial-era logic. African classrooms were never meant for personal and societal transformation. They were tools to erase identity, suppress critical thought and funnel generations into “labour for income” extraction industries and bureaucracies, keeping people in jobs automation is now making redundant.
The curriculum? A “rigid, linear, and uniform” script under the assumption that everyone must labour to survive — “memorise names of past presidents”, conform to the weight of irrelevance, and repeat tasks.
The crisis is existential. Automation isn’t coming — it’s already here.
But the factory gates are closing. Machines now plant crops, process data and manage logistics with ruthless efficiency, retail outlets now operate on self-checkout systems with no need for cashiers.
Automated factory robots don’t need breaks; AI doesn’t go on strike, and machines already outperform humans in tasks involving speed, precision and repetition.
Yet African schools still chain students to desks, drilling in 19th-century logic for a 21st-century apocalypse. This educational system is a blueprint for obsolescence in the modern world. This is the dark truth from Macron. The system isn’t broken — it’s a death sentence.
Your child will be obsolete by age 25
The crisis is existential. Automation isn’t coming — it’s already here. AI accountants are streamlining financial tasks, robot surgeons are transforming healthcare, 3D printing is changing manufacturing and autonomous drones are revolutionising engineering and construction projects. What happens to the millions studying law, accounting or engineering?
Degrees are decaying. A university certificate now will now be like a floppy disk in the cloud era — outdated before it’s printed. Survival demands a civilisational shift. The World Economic Forum warns that 50% of workers will need reskilling by 2025.
But our schools are stuck in 1925. This is the “scarcity-based model” that needs to collapse under the weight of irrelevance: a system that treats humans as expendable cogs, not social architects or system builders.
It’s time to ask: what is education’s true purpose? Why does it exist and who does it serve? A linear path from childhood to employability? Or a lifelong unfolding of human potential; fluid not rigid, self-directed not dictated, guided not instructed, and deeply integrated with the realities of everyday life not isolated from them.
Education as a lifeline, not a gamble
The “civilisational transition” demands radical reinvention.
The future belongs to nations that abandon “industrial-era models” and embrace decentralised knowledge ecosystems — in which learning will become a platform for personal and societal transformation — to awaken creators, regenerative thinkers and ethical leaders. In which education will be defined by the ability of individuals and communities to direct their own intellectual, creative and aspirational growth.
This will manifest through guided, personalised learning pathways that adapt not just to cognitive needs but to emotional states, cultural contexts and ethical aspirations.
The rigid classroom hierarchies of the past should dissolve into holistic, fluid, mentor-apprentice relationships, peer-to-peer knowledge exchanges and immersive experimental discoveries.
Diplomas and degrees should evolve into decentralised community-validated proof of mastery. Learners should demonstrate competence not through standardised tests, but through real-world contributions. Reputation should be built on verifiable impact not institutional branding. This transformation should not merely be pedagogical but civilisational.
The girl who hacked the system
Meet “Imaginary Ngozi”. At 10, she was chained to a desk in a crumbling classroom, reciting “states and capitals” from a tattered textbook. At 12 she enrolled with an intentional purpose-driven “decentralised knowledge network” — an Enugu Innovation Collective.
At 14 she’s coding in Python. At 15 she’s designing AI tools to optimise Monrovia’s traffic, mentored by engineers in Accra and San Francisco. At 20 she’s a “solution architect” — her portfolio of climate-resilient infrastructure projects earns global contracts, not a dusty diploma.
Ngozi isn’t an ordinary student. She’s a prototype of human relevance in the machine age. Her education isn’t about jobs — it’s about mastery, agency and creating value no algorithm can replicate.
EMMANUEL EZEOKA: Africa’s education emergency — the clock is ticking
The world is sprinting towards a new age, yet our schools remain factories — relics of a colonial-industrial complex
French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent assertion that Africa “is not yet ready to manage its own affairs” and his warning that a French withdrawal could halt African progress have ignited fierce debate.
While many have condemned his remarks as neocolonial and dismissive of African agency, the uncomfortable reality is that Macron’s claim resonates uncomfortably with the crisis in African classrooms.
However, Macron is wrong to suggest that Africa’s future depends on perpetual foreign aid. The real emergency is not about Macron’s presence or absence; it’s about whether Africa can urgently reinvent its own systems to survive the unfolding age of automation and disruption.
Nowhere is this more urgent than in our schools, because Africa’s educational system remains colonial in design, obsolete in content and catastrophic in outcome.
A generation automated into oblivion
Africa’s 600-million youths are racing against time. The world is sprinting towards a new age — the Age of Abundance, in which artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and decentralised systems rewrite the rules of survival.
Yet our schools remain factories — relics of a colonial-industrial complex designed to produce clerks, not innovators; cogs in a machine, not system thinkers.
Here’s the brutal truth: 78% of African graduates are unemployable in a tech-driven economy (I dare say 90%), and by 2030 85% of clerical jobs will vanish.
This isn’t a prediction, it’s an extinction event. Ask yourself why we are training children for jobs that will no longer exist, and why African schools punish curiosity while rewarding conformity to obsolescence.
How African education became a weapon of mass unemployment
Africa’s educational system was built on two toxic pillars: colonial interests and industrial-era logic. African classrooms were never meant for personal and societal transformation. They were tools to erase identity, suppress critical thought and funnel generations into “labour for income” extraction industries and bureaucracies, keeping people in jobs automation is now making redundant.
The curriculum? A “rigid, linear, and uniform” script under the assumption that everyone must labour to survive — “memorise names of past presidents”, conform to the weight of irrelevance, and repeat tasks.
But the factory gates are closing. Machines now plant crops, process data and manage logistics with ruthless efficiency, retail outlets now operate on self-checkout systems with no need for cashiers.
Automated factory robots don’t need breaks; AI doesn’t go on strike, and machines already outperform humans in tasks involving speed, precision and repetition.
Yet African schools still chain students to desks, drilling in 19th-century logic for a 21st-century apocalypse. This educational system is a blueprint for obsolescence in the modern world. This is the dark truth from Macron. The system isn’t broken — it’s a death sentence.
Your child will be obsolete by age 25
The crisis is existential. Automation isn’t coming — it’s already here. AI accountants are streamlining financial tasks, robot surgeons are transforming healthcare, 3D printing is changing manufacturing and autonomous drones are revolutionising engineering and construction projects. What happens to the millions studying law, accounting or engineering?
Degrees are decaying. A university certificate now will now be like a floppy disk in the cloud era — outdated before it’s printed. Survival demands a civilisational shift. The World Economic Forum warns that 50% of workers will need reskilling by 2025.
But our schools are stuck in 1925. This is the “scarcity-based model” that needs to collapse under the weight of irrelevance: a system that treats humans as expendable cogs, not social architects or system builders.
It’s time to ask: what is education’s true purpose? Why does it exist and who does it serve? A linear path from childhood to employability? Or a lifelong unfolding of human potential; fluid not rigid, self-directed not dictated, guided not instructed, and deeply integrated with the realities of everyday life not isolated from them.
Education as a lifeline, not a gamble
The “civilisational transition” demands radical reinvention.
The future belongs to nations that abandon “industrial-era models” and embrace decentralised knowledge ecosystems — in which learning will become a platform for personal and societal transformation — to awaken creators, regenerative thinkers and ethical leaders. In which education will be defined by the ability of individuals and communities to direct their own intellectual, creative and aspirational growth.
This will manifest through guided, personalised learning pathways that adapt not just to cognitive needs but to emotional states, cultural contexts and ethical aspirations.
The rigid classroom hierarchies of the past should dissolve into holistic, fluid, mentor-apprentice relationships, peer-to-peer knowledge exchanges and immersive experimental discoveries.
Diplomas and degrees should evolve into decentralised community-validated proof of mastery. Learners should demonstrate competence not through standardised tests, but through real-world contributions. Reputation should be built on verifiable impact not institutional branding. This transformation should not merely be pedagogical but civilisational.
The girl who hacked the system
Meet “Imaginary Ngozi”. At 10, she was chained to a desk in a crumbling classroom, reciting “states and capitals” from a tattered textbook. At 12 she enrolled with an intentional purpose-driven “decentralised knowledge network” — an Enugu Innovation Collective.
At 14 she’s coding in Python. At 15 she’s designing AI tools to optimise Monrovia’s traffic, mentored by engineers in Accra and San Francisco. At 20 she’s a “solution architect” — her portfolio of climate-resilient infrastructure projects earns global contracts, not a dusty diploma.
Ngozi isn’t an ordinary student. She’s a prototype of human relevance in the machine age. Her education isn’t about jobs — it’s about mastery, agency and creating value no algorithm can replicate.
• Ezeoka is a strategic policy futurist.
GUGU LOURIE: Ditch BEE red tape to boost jobs and growth
JAMES MANYIKA: Turning AI’s opportunity into reality for Africa
JANELI KOTZÉ AND ZAHEERA MOHAMED: From allocation to action — making the early childhood development budget count
ISMAIL JOOSUB: Transformation must expand opportunity, not limit it
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.