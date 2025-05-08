Opinion

CARTOON: India and Pakistan clash

08 May 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, May 8 2025
Thursday, May 8 2025

Deaths mount after Indian reprisal in Pakistan for tourist killings

India says it struck nine, some of them linked to an attack by Islamist militants on Hindu tourists that killed 26 people in Indian Kashmir last month
World
18 hours ago

India launches strikes against Pakistan

At least three people killed and 12 injured as Pakistan says a response is under way
World
1 day ago

Modi says India’s water will now ‘be used for India itself’

As tensions rise with Pakistan, India’s PM says water that previously was being sent outside the country would now be retained for internal use
World
1 day ago

India downgrades ties with Pakistan after attack on Kashmir tourists

Treaty that allows for sharing water of the Indus river system between the two countries also suspended
World
2 weeks ago

More than 25 people killed in tourist attack in India’s Jammu and Kashmir

This is the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings, and has shattered the relative calm in Kashmir
World
2 weeks ago
Wednesday, May 6 2025
Wednesday, May 6 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Shouldn’t the public know about Canada’s R1.68bn ...
Opinion
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: Swazi Tshabalala is who Africa needs ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: New leaders benefit from anti-Trump ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ISMAIL JOOSUB: Transformation must expand ...
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.