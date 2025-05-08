CARTOON: India and Pakistan clash

Independent market analyst Tina Teng says optimism around the trade talks is ‘primary factor supporting the rebound in the market’
There is no urgency to modernise or scrap prehistoric ICT legislation
The fund risks a financial misconduct case if it persists with its case
Dada Morero says revenue collection approach will be overhauled to improve city’s liquidity
The group reported a $20m loss for the three months ended March
Treasury will offer money over the next six years provided municipalities ring-fence revenue generated from utilities
Jebb McIntosh is the longest-serving CEO among JSE listed companies
Fed chair says the US economy remains healthy despite downbeat sentiment
Inácio Miguel is in late stages of rehab, but is determined to face Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final
The European Commission is proposing allowing carmakers to meet the targets based on their average emissions over 2025-2027, rather than just this year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
