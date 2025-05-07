ISMAIL JOOSUB: Transformation must expand opportunity, not limit it
A model based on class, fairness and incentive could protect constitutional values, attract global capital and advance real empowerment
The FW de Klerk Foundation’s recent policy paper, “Equity Without Exclusion — Alternatives to Rigid Race Targets”, examines the constitutional and economic risks posed by the Employment Equity Amendment Act. But one question remains underexplored — what does this sweeping legislative tool mean for international companies looking to invest in SA?
The answer is urgent and nuanced, for it touches not only on economic competitiveness but also on how our constitutional democracy balances the imperatives of redress with the imperatives of growth. SA’s employment equity regime is no longer just a matter of domestic compliance, it is also a critical variable in global investment decisions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.