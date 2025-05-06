KAMOHELO CHAUKE: Israel’s innovation model, a blueprint for SA’s future

Israel’s approach to innovation offers valuable lessons, says the writer. Picture: 123RF / POP NUKOONRAT
As the world faces global challenges such as health crises, cyberthreats and environmental concerns, technological innovation has become more crucial than ever.
I visited Israel last year and saw first-hand how the country has used technology to overcome challenges, save lives and improve global security.
Israel’s approach to innovation offers valuable lessons, especially for SA, which can benefit from adopting similar strategies to foster technological growth and tackle its own challenges.
Israel’s thriving tech ecosystem is often referred to as the “Startup Nation,” and for good reason. The country is home to over 6,000 start-ups, many of which focus on cutting-edge fields such as AI, cybersecurity and medical technology.
Israel invests nearly 5% of its GDP into research & development (R&D), which is one of the highest rates in the world. This commitment to R&D has fuelled the country’s technological advancements, positioning it as a global leader in various sectors.
One of the most impressive examples of Israel’s innovation is its use of AI in healthcare. Companies like Zebra Medical Vision are using AI to analyse medical images, allowing for earlier detection of diseases such as cancer and heart conditions.
This technology has the potential to save countless lives by providing doctors with more accurate and timely diagnoses. Israel’s advances in medical technology are not only improving healthcare within the country but are also being adopted internationally, enhancing the quality of care globally.
In cybersecurity, Israel is also a leader. With cyberthreats on the rise, Israel has become a go-to source for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Companies such as Check Point Software Technologies and CyberArk provide technologies that help governments and businesses secure their digital infrastructures.
As cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated, Israel’s role in global cybersecurity has never been more important. Its innovations are critical not only for its own security but for protecting digital assets worldwide.
During my visit I had the opportunity to tour several innovation hubs, where I saw first-hand how Israel has created a culture of technological development. These hubs foster creativity and collaboration between entrepreneurs, scientists and government bodies.
From AI-driven healthcare tools to smart city projects, Israel’s tech sector is addressing complex global challenges and shaping a smarter, more sustainable future.
SA, like Israel, faces a range of socioeconomic challenges, including high unemployment and inequality. However, Israel’s experience offers valuable lessons in how investing in technology can drive economic growth, create jobs and solve pressing issues.
One of the key takeaways from Israel’s success is the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors. The Israeli government has made significant investments in R&D, education and infrastructure, creating an environment where innovation can flourish.
SA can replicate this model by investing in similar initiatives, fostering a culture of innovation that can unlock new economic opportunities and improve citizens’ lives.
AI presents a unique opportunity for SA. The country could benefit from adopting AI technologies to address its most urgent issues, such as improving healthcare and optimising resource management.
AI-driven solutions can help streamline medical diagnostics, reduce healthcare costs and provide more efficient ways to allocate resources like water and energy. By investing in AI SA could improve public services, increase productivity and enhance its global competitiveness.
Israel’s expertise in cybersecurity also offers valuable lessons for SA. As cybercrime becomes an increasingly urgent problem, strengthening digital security should be a top priority for the SA government.
Israel’s proactive approach to cybersecurity — through advanced technologies, early detection systems and rapid response capabilities — has allowed it to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals. SA could adopt similar measures to protect its digital infrastructure, safeguard sensitive information, and ensure the security of its citizens and businesses.
The lessons learnt from Israel’s approach to innovation — collaboration, investment in R&D and a focus on solving global challenges — are directly applicable to SA’s own development.
Environmental sustainability is another area where Israel has made significant strides. With water scarcity being a critical issue in the region, Israel has developed world-class desalination technologies that turn seawater into fresh drinking water. This innovation has not only helped Israel meet its own water needs but has also been shared with other countries facing similar challenges.
SA, which also experiences water shortages in certain regions, could benefit from these technologies. Israel is also investing heavily in renewable energy, particularly solar power, and is working towards generating 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. SA, with its abundant sunlight, could learn from Israel’s renewable energy initiatives and transition more rapidly towards more sustainable energy solutions.
As the world races to develop new technologies Israel remains at the forefront, with its innovations addressing global challenges and creating new opportunities. SA has much to gain from watching Israel’s progress and embracing its model of investment in innovation. The country’s commitment to R&D, technology and sustainability offers a blueprint for SA to follow in building a more resilient, tech-driven economy.
In particular, AI, cybersecurity and environmental technologies are areas where SA could see transformative improvements. By increasing investment in these sectors, SA can create hi-tech jobs, improve public services and boost economic growth. Israel’s success shows that with the right investment and support even small nations can become global leaders in innovation.
In conclusion, Israel’s technological advancements offer much more than inspiration; they present a clear path forward for countries such as SA.
The lessons learnt from Israel’s approach to innovation — collaboration, investment in R&D and a focus on solving global challenges — are directly applicable to SA’s own development.
By embracing technology and fostering an environment that supports innovation SA can position itself as a leader in emerging fields, creating new opportunities for growth and improving the lives of its citizens. As we watch Israel’s continued success SA should take note and begin its own journey towards becoming an innovation hub.
Israel’s ability to turn challenges into opportunities through technology provides a glimpse into a future where innovation leads the way. SA can follow this model, harnessing the power of technology to address its unique challenges and secure a brighter future for its people.
• Chauke is a community and student activist at the University of the Witwatersrand, where he has held multiple leadership positions, including serving as an SRC member from 2021 to 2023.
KAMOHELO CHAUKE: Israel’s innovation model, a blueprint for SA’s future
As we watch Israel’s success SA should take note and begin its own journey towards becoming an innovation hub
