FAVOUR IME: By working together, African governments can tackle illicit finance

Africa loses $89bn a year to tax evasion, corruption and other illicit financial flows, according to the UN. Picture: 123RF/ETIAMOS
This week, from May 5-9, about 45 African governments will meet in Zambia in what could prove to be a critical moment for the success of Africa’s 2063 agenda. Participants will discuss plans to boost transparency and tackle illicit financial flows across the continent, and put forward recommendations for all heads of state and government to approve at the next assembly of the AU in early 2026.
Africa loses $89bn a year to tax evasion, corruption and other illicit financial flows, according to the UN. This is about 3.7% of the continent’s GDP, only slightly less than what African governments spend on education.
With debt levels and interest payments reaching record levels across Africa, and the US, UK and other high income countries slashing aid to the continent, it is more important than ever that African countries raise the resources to fund our own development.
Boosting company transparency is one of the ways to do this. The Paradise and Panama Papers revealed how multinational companies and wealthy individuals around the world use opaque shell companies to avoid and evade tax, robbing governments of much needed funds. Shell companies are also a favoured tool of corrupt politicians, officials and businessmen to launder stolen public money — a seminal 2011 World Bank study found they were used in 70% of grand corruption cases.
We want to see countries move beyond ticking boxes or merely meeting international standards
Progress is already being made across the continent to tackle these shady dealings. Forty-two of the 54 countries in Africa have introduced registers of the real — or beneficial — owners of companies, or have committed to doing so. However, these registers are simply an indication of progress and not an indication of impact in themselves.
May 5’s AU subcommittee meeting on tax and illicit financial flows will be an opportunity to further ramp up progress. Across the five day meeting two days will be devoted to increasing company ownership transparency, which my colleagues at Open Ownership and I have been asked to facilitate.
At the meeting governments will share their experiences of implementing beneficial ownership reforms and make commitments to impact-driven implementation. We want to see countries move beyond ticking boxes or merely meeting international standards, to taking steps such as checking and verifying the data and then using it to inform government procurement decisions and map tax evasion schemes.
Attendees will also agree on a report that will be taken forward as part of the AU’s policy process, culminating in the assembly of heads of state and government in early 2026. This could include recommending that the AU facilitate regional data sharing, which would help tackle cross-border corruption and tax abuse.
Attendees could also recommend that the AU agree on a joint negotiating position to push for further global beneficial ownership reforms as part of the UN discussion on a global tax treaty. African countries have already been pivotal in pushing for the treaty, which will see authority for setting global tax rules moved from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (dominated by high income countries) to the UN, where developing countries are fairly represented.
This week’s meeting presents a huge opportunity to chart a shared African vision for company transparency on the continent. With political will and ambition it could unlock domestic revenue, stop illicit flows and restore public trust — helping Africa achieve its 2063 vision to become a global powerhouse of the future.
• Ime is senior regional manager for Africa at Open Ownership, focused on support to national governments in Africa to implement beneficial ownership transparency reforms.
FAVOUR IME: By working together, African governments can tackle illicit finance
The meeting in Zambia presents an opportunity to chart a shared vision for company transparency on the continent
