Opinion

CARTOON: Godongwana in deep water

05 May 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, May 5 2025
Monday, May 5 2025

EDITORIAL: Back to the drawing board for a ‘saleable budget’

Finance minister says lessons have been learnt and there will now be a more consultative process
Opinion
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa stands by Godongwana after budget impasse

President backs finance minister despite budget furore
National
3 days ago

Plans to increase spending on front-line services hang in the balance

The abandoned VAT increase was meant mainly to fund higher allocations to health and education
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: VAT impasse shines light on democratic process

Calls for finance minister to resign are short-sighted
Opinion
6 days ago

Top Treasury official on sabbatical ahead of tough third budget

Questions raised about whether budget office head Edgar Sishi stood down because he was uncomfortable about the direction of fiscal policy
Economy
6 days ago
Friday, May 2 2025
Friday, May 2 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Misdirection of the ANC’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Racial ‘empowerment’ an insult to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUNGILE MASHELE: What Spanish outage teaches us ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BENJI SHULMAN: SA’s answers are again ...
Opinion
5.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Rising gold price sends a ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.