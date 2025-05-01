YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Bold corporate and political leaders must manage global drama
SA mining firms might need to diversify their export markets, focusing more on China, Europe and emerging economies
With the global shift to a low-carbon future, critical minerals have become essential elements in clean energy technologies, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing. They lie at the centre of the current trade wars and geopolitical rivalry due to intensified competition resulting in resource nationalism, trade restrictions and efforts to secure supply chains.
China represents about 70% of global production of critical minerals and 85% of global refining capacity. SA is one of the world’s leading producers of platinum group metals (PGMs), holding about 80% of platinum reserves, as well as 72% of chrome resources, and is the world’s largest producer of manganese. ..
