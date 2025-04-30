TIMELINE: SA economic history through the lens of Business Day: 1985-2025
From its launch in 1985 as SA’s first national business daily to marking its 40th anniversary with a dramatic redesign
1980s: Founding amid apartheid
1985: Business Day is launched on May 1 1985, as SA’s first national business daily, filling the void left by the closure of the Rand Daily Mail earlier that year. Billed, the “national newspaper for decision-makers”, the new publication is initially modelled on the Financial Times of London, focusing on corporate news, economic policy, financial markets and more, while featuring a vibrant opinion section.Late 1980s: Under founding editor Ken Owen, Business Day quickly establishes itself as a liberal voice in the business press. The paper devotes coverage to anti-apartheid protests and emerging calls for BEE, a bold editorial stance in the tense apartheid economy. ..
