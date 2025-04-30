Opinion

CARTOON: Trump’s 100 days of turmoil

30 April 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, April 30 2025
Wednesday, April 30 2025

EDITORIAL: 100 days of global extortion

In just three months, US President Donald Trump has caused such havoc the world is right to be concerned
Opinion
4 hours ago

BIG READ: Americans sour on Donald Trump’s trade tariff sorties

The question to ask after the US president’s first 100 days is:  Who will blink – Xi or Trump?
Life
1 day ago

Just 100 days on and Trump is overturning world order

US president’s actions have so unnerved some governments they are responding in ways that could be difficult to undo
World
11 hours ago

Trump signs order to ease auto tariffs burden

US president agrees to provide carmakers with credits for up to 15% of the value of vehicles assembled domestically
Life
23 hours ago

TOM EATON: Ramaphosa and Trump have terrific tricks to teach each other

While one can keep his cabal out of jail without pardons, the other deals with insurrectionists by doing nothing
Opinion
1 day ago
Tuesday, April 29 2025
Tuesday, April 29 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa and Trump have terrific ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: The Malta job: how to hollow out a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The dangerous gamble of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: VAT impasse shines light on democratic ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Blame falling living standards on ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.