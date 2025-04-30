Trade war has eroded the outlook for fuel demand, while the fear of mounting supply adds more pressure
The US is back in the region, cajoling its staunchest allies against China
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber set to table revised proposals in the first quarter of 2026
GNU parties set for another bruising battle as ‘there will have to be a spending review’
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Afopezi Moses from AgricFresh
Chinese ambassador says countries need to strengthen bilateral trade, economic co-operation
Company’s response to Eskom’s surging tariffs has been more lament than innovation
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the reported pricing plan ‘a hostile and political act by Amazon’
Team needs to secure URC playoff spot and qualification for the Champions Cup to lift mood
Luxury’s bang-for-buck headache reinforced by Trump’s trade war with China
CARTOON: Trump’s 100 days of turmoil
EDITORIAL: 100 days of global extortion
BIG READ: Americans sour on Donald Trump’s trade tariff sorties
Just 100 days on and Trump is overturning world order
Trump signs order to ease auto tariffs burden
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa and Trump have terrific tricks to teach each other
