KAYLYNN PALM: Courtrooms must not only be spaces of law but also sites of civic meaning

A courtroom is more than a venue for legal procedure. It is a public institution where the rule of law is not just practised but symbolised. In a constitutional democracy such as SA, courts are meant to be spaces of order and deliberation, where disputes are resolved through reason, not force.
Even in the chaos and dysfunction of contemporary SA our courts retain a certain level of public trust. But recent events will surely not help the optics of our court’s functioning, even though they are unrelated in a direct way to the functioning of our courts.
On April 8, a man was shot dead in the corridors of the Wynberg magistrate’s court in Cape Town. The alleged orchestrator of the killing, 35-year-old Shireen Matthews from Strandfontein, appeared in the same court a week later under heavy police guard.
According to the State, Matthews conspired with members of the Junky Funky Kidz gang to assassinate the victim, Dingalomoyo Chintso, in what appears to have been a retaliatory gang hit.
Chintso, himself facing murder charges at the time, was accused of involvement in the killing of a prominent gang figure. Early reports had mistakenly identified him as a state witness, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) later clarified that he was an accused, not a witness, in an unrelated matter.
The brazenness of the attack, conducted inside a courthouse during working hours, has understandably caused concern. Police confirmed that multiple arrests had been made, with four more suspects being sought by police. Court security was increased in the aftermath, but the event raises broader questions about the state’s ability to secure even its most critical legal venues.
When justice is interrupted by violence
The Wynberg incident is not isolated. Over the same weekend the sexual offences court in Khayelitsha was burgled, with suspects making off with televisions, monitors and speakers. These items are not incidental — they are essential tools in cases involving children and survivors of gender-based violence. Their loss has caused delays in already sensitive matters, exacerbating a backlog the justice system can ill afford.
Civil society organisations such as Action Society have expressed our frustration as the burglary is a blow to victims already navigating a difficult legal process. There are already enough hurdles in getting these sensitive court cases heard. Now we have criminals stealing from the courts.
These two events, the one violent, the other opportunistic, might appear disconnected, but they speak to a shared problem: SA courts as a physical space are no longer inviolable. Where it was once a zone of protection and order, it is increasingly seen as porous, exposed and vulnerable to the very forces it is meant to constrain — very much the same as many other government buildings.
The symbolism of the courtroom under strain
In our own experience having visited courts across SA, from rural magistrates’ offices to bustling city High Courts, it has become disturbingly commonplace to encounter basic infrastructure in disrepair. Metal detectors at entrances often sit idle, either unplugged or unstaffed. Turnstiles are frequently out of order, sometimes for months at a time.
Lifts are notoriously unreliable, a particular concern for elderly litigants and people with disabilities for cases held on upper floors. Even core judicial tools such as stenograph machines are often broken or unavailable, forcing proceedings to slow to a crawl or be postponed altogether. Over time, these failures have become normalised.
A court, like a school or a hospital, represents more than its function. It signals the authority of the state, the presence of civic norms and a collective investment in resolution over retribution. When a murder is committed within its walls, or when vital equipment is looted from its offices, that symbolism is turned on its head. The space designed to deliver justice becomes a site of injustice. The institution meant to offer safety instead becomes an emblem of fragility.
In both instances the unfortunate message the public gets is that the state’s monopoly on justice is under challenge, not just in the streets but in the very rooms where that justice is meant to be administered. South Africans can take steps to mitigate against state failure when it comes to safety, but little can be done to mitigate against a court system that fails to deliver.
Many communities already live with uneven policing, delayed trials and long-standing scepticism toward the criminal justice system. But when courts themselves become sites of criminal activity, even those who have placed their faith in the system begin to question its viability.
While high-level policy reform is important, the starting point must be local, tangible and immediate. Working metal detectors; reliable security at courts; courthouses that are safe for victims, witnesses, magistrates and the accused. These are not extras — they are prerequisites for any meaningful justice process.
A very real added danger in these incidents is not just the disruption they cause, but the quiet erosion of public trust they represent. Justice systems do not collapse overnight. They fade, incrementally, as people begin to believe they cannot rely on courts to protect, prosecute, or deliver closure.
This is evident in the majority of South Africans (53%) who trust their courts “just a little” or “not at all”, compared to 43% who trust them “somewhat” or “a lot”, according to Afrobarometer.
If we are to prevent that fade we must reassert the centrality of the courtroom, not only as a space of law but as a site of civic meaning. It must not become just another building, indistinguishable from others vulnerable to crime, fear and neglect.
In a society already strained by inequality, violence and mistrust, the courtroom must remain a beacon for justice, not crime scenes.
• Palm heads up Action Society's action centre in the Western Cape.
