Opinion

CARTOON: Trump guns for Powell

23 April 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
US stocks and dollar sink after Trump criticises Fed chair again

Dollar index falls to three-year low as Trump renews attack on Powell
Markets
1 day ago

Gold breaches $3,500 after Donald Trump’s attack on Jerome Powell

The US president’s criticism of the Federal Reserve chair unnerves investors and increases demand for the safe-haven asset
Markets
22 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors fear Trump’s removal of Powell will spur inflation

The move could bruise the dollar and send bond yields higher, say market participants
Markets
21 hours ago

Bessent sees ‘de-escalation’ of US and China trade tensions

US stocks rebound after US treasury secretary says trade war with China ‘unsustainable’
World
13 hours ago

US economy slowing but Fed’s Powell will wait for greater clarity

Fed chair says data in hand so far suggest growth has slowed in the first quarter from last year’s solid pace
World
6 days ago
