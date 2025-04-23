CARTOON: Trump guns for Powell

The dollar jumped sharply across the board after Trump walked back the threats to dismiss Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Erosion of trust in the global political and financial system has intensified competition for critical minerals
The Tshwane and Johannesburg metros remain on high alert after a yellow level 3 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng.
The parties’ court case to block the VAT hike from kicking in on May 1 is being argued in the Western Cape High Court
The bank says only its interns and graduates earn less than R180,000 a year
The data for March surprised to the downside, coming in well below various forecasts
According to pay data made public, some companies pay significantly more than the legislated minimum wage
This is the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings, and has shattered the relative calm in Kashmir
The game is a shoot-out for second spot on the URC log and home ground advantage in the semifinals
People from all over have made the village their home and the the -15ºC winters, wetlands and clear air seem to bring out the best in them
