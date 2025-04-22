NOMHLE NGWENYA: Is the SA economy prepared for repetitive weather shocks?

A flooded streets is shown after excessive rainfall in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, in this file photo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/WERNER HILLS
The world is rapidly warming at an unprecedented rate, and the effects of climate change are undeniable. We have entered an era of weather shocks, where extreme weather events are increasing in frequency and intensity such as prolonged droughts, uncontrollable wildfires and sporadic heavy rainfall resulting in floods.
To further illustrate the magnitude of this, 2024 was classified as the hottest year globally, with the global average temperature 1.6°C above pre-industrial levels. Adding to this alarming trend, January 2025 marked a new global milestone by being the hottest January ever, despite the onset of La Nina period, which typically has a cooling effect on global temperatures.
The effects of weather shocks have been well documented on the social and environmental levels, from the displacement of communities to the degradation of ecosystems. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the economic strain these shocks impose.
One of the groundbreaking publications that have reshaped our understanding on a warming world and its effects on GDP has been by the National Bureau of Economic Research. One of its stark findings was that the world stands to lose about 12% of global GDP for every 1°C temperature increase, and the enormous consequences this will have for global supply chain networks and international trade.
The European Central Bank has published a series of in-depth research analysing how weather shocks have already affected the largest eurozone economies, revealing clear links between the disruptions of climate change and the effects on inflation and price volatility.
In SA the devastating April floods of 2022 resulted in the country’s GPD contracting by 0.7%. The floods had a negative effect on various industries, most notably manufacturing. Extensive damage to factories resulted in operational disruptions, as well as port and logistical challenges.
Post 2022 the country has experienced a series of weather shocks that continue to have a negative effect on the national economy.
A critical challenge we are faced with as a developing country is how, despite global politics and socioeconomic challenges, weather shocks can be fully integrated into the country’s macroeconomic and fiscal policies.
In all of the annual budget speeches until the most recent one in March there has been an acknowledgment of the effects of climate change and the instability. It is encouraging to note how institutions such as the SA Reserve Bank have incorporated climate-related risks into their mission statement as there is an awareness of how these risks can affect financial stability.
For example, weather shocks have resulted in high insurance premiums, where the price effects have implications for inflation and thus the price instability mandate of the Reserve Bank. In addition, there is important work conducted by the Prudential Authority guiding businesses to integrate climate-related risks in their operations and being able to disclose this through reporting such as the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.
However, a key gap that is yet to be explored is how fiscal policy can be used to facilitate investments in early-warning systems to minimise economic shocks and enable a stronger recovery. With the increasing weather shocks that are now experienced on a weekly and monthly basis, it is clear that we need robust actions or else the economy will continue to experience significant losses.
Is SA’s economy prepared for repetitive weather shocks? The country has a great policy foundation but the economy is not fully prepared on the growing risks of climate change. Existing vulnerabilities such as infrastructure weaknesses and fiscal constraints need to be immediately addressed to safeguard long-term stability.
• Dr Ngwenya is a board member on the National Advisory Council on Innovation.
