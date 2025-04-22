Business Day spoke to the World Platinum Investment Council’s head of research, Edward Sterck
Integrated approach requires collaboration among stakeholders and government departments
Industry players stress importance of harmonising satellite licensing frameworks with global best practice
President Ramaphosa says SA wants to ‘enforce a message of peace’ between Russia and Ukraine
Importing steel from countries without carbon pricing is unfair, says troubled steel major
CEOs of SA’s seven big vehicle manufacturers met on Thursday to fashion a united response to the crisis
As more people commute, fuel spending has surged, says SpendTrend25 report
Pope leaves legacy of humanity, justice and human fraternity
Rumours suggesting the wicketkeeper’s last game is imminent escalate ticket prices
BMW Vision Driving Experience at Auto Shanghai has 18,000Nm of torque and a super brain
CARTOON: Rest in peace, Pope Francis
Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies on Easter Monday
IN QUOTES: World leaders mourn death of Pope Francis
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba hails Pope Francis as ‘champion of the poor’
