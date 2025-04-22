Opinion

CARTOON: Rest in peace, Pope Francis

22 April 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, April 22 2025
Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies on Easter Monday

Pope leaves legacy of humanity, justice and human fraternity
World
1 day ago

IN QUOTES: World leaders mourn death of Pope Francis

‘People’s Pope’ eulogised as a ‘great shepherd’ and ‘one of the most consequential leaders of our time’
World
14 hours ago

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba hails Pope Francis as ‘champion of the poor’

Controversial but beloved pope died at 88 after recently surviving bout of double pneumonia
National
22 hours ago
