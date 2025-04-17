ZIZILE LUSHABA-NYAWO: Blue-collar careers more sought-after in SA

Technical skills that were once undervalued are among the most sought-after skills in our rapidly evolving economy. Picture: ISTOCK
In the past, blue-collar professions in SA — a career category typically referring to skilled trades and technical vocations — were often overshadowed by their white-collar counterparts. School-leavers aspired to have office jobs, perceiving them as the primary route to societal respect and financial success.
However, this narrative is undergoing a significant transformation. Today, technical skills that were once undervalued are among the most sought-after skills in our rapidly evolving economy, offering not just job security but good earning potential.
A report by Resume Coach projects that 1.7-million new blue-collar jobs will be created globally by 2032, with salaries increasing significantly due to the rising demand for blue-collar workers. The report advises that job seekers should consider blue-collar work because it offers better job availability, career stability and ultimately greater financial security. Meanwhile, globally white-collar employees in industries such as technology faced nearly 300,000 layoffs due to artificial intelligence (AI) advancements between 2023 and early 2024.
In SA, blue-collar professions such as electricians, plumbers, welders and other technical trades are experiencing salary growth as their demand exceeds supply. It is not unusual for skilled workers in these fields to be earning salaries comparable to, if not exceeding, their white-collar counterparts.
As the world advances into the age of AI and automation there is a growing emphasis on technical and vocational skills. While AI can replicate certain tasks, the hands-on, technical expertise of skilled trades remains irreplaceable. These professions require hands-on skills, problem-solving abilities and on-the-ground decision-making that machines cannot emulate, making them vital in a rapidly changing job market. The rising demand for these skills translates to higher earnings as businesses compete to attract and retain the best technically skilled professionals.
In his 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of equipping SA’s workforce with skills relevant for industries of the future. This shift is not just about job creation but about ensuring South Africans have access to careers that offer financial independence.
“To ensure that the economy has the skills it needs, we are increasing the production of artisans through TVET colleges. This is part of the shift we are undertaking towards education and skills development that combines formal learning with job training”, the president said.
Similarly, in the 2025 budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana outlined infrastructure projects, energy reforms and digital communication enhancements. These initiatives will drive salaries upward as government projects will require skilled trade workers to execute these critical developments.
The government’s commitment to vocational training is further evident in its resource allocation. Significant investments are being made to upskill the youth, ensuring that they are not just employable but well positioned to benefit from well-paying opportunities. The earning potential in blue-collar jobs is no longer a secondary consideration but a key driver in career choices, especially for young South Africans seeking financial stability and career progression.
Beyond employment, technical skills also unlock entrepreneurial opportunities. Skilled artisans have the potential to establish their own businesses, serving both local and international markets. With the global demand for specialised technical services on the rise, SA entrepreneurs in these fields can position themselves as industry leaders both locally and internationally. This financial independence will allow them to not only self-determine their earnings potential but also generate employment for others, further contributing to economic growth. The evolving economic landscape, combined with government support and technological advancements, positions technical skills at the forefront of future careers.
The notion that white-collar jobs are the sole path to financial success is being challenged. Blue-collar professions, enriched with technical expertise, offer not just job security but also significant earning potential, entrepreneurial prospects and global mobility. Investing in these skills is not just a personal advantage but a national imperative for SA’s economic growth and competitiveness.
• Lushaba-Nyawo is human capital & skills development executive a the Steel & Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.
ZIZILE LUSHABA-NYAWO: Blue-collar careers more sought-after in SA
Electricians, plumbers, welders and other technical trades are experiencing salary growth as demand for their services exceeds supply
In the past, blue-collar professions in SA — a career category typically referring to skilled trades and technical vocations — were often overshadowed by their white-collar counterparts. School-leavers aspired to have office jobs, perceiving them as the primary route to societal respect and financial success.
However, this narrative is undergoing a significant transformation. Today, technical skills that were once undervalued are among the most sought-after skills in our rapidly evolving economy, offering not just job security but good earning potential.
A report by Resume Coach projects that 1.7-million new blue-collar jobs will be created globally by 2032, with salaries increasing significantly due to the rising demand for blue-collar workers. The report advises that job seekers should consider blue-collar work because it offers better job availability, career stability and ultimately greater financial security. Meanwhile, globally white-collar employees in industries such as technology faced nearly 300,000 layoffs due to artificial intelligence (AI) advancements between 2023 and early 2024.
In SA, blue-collar professions such as electricians, plumbers, welders and other technical trades are experiencing salary growth as their demand exceeds supply. It is not unusual for skilled workers in these fields to be earning salaries comparable to, if not exceeding, their white-collar counterparts.
As the world advances into the age of AI and automation there is a growing emphasis on technical and vocational skills. While AI can replicate certain tasks, the hands-on, technical expertise of skilled trades remains irreplaceable. These professions require hands-on skills, problem-solving abilities and on-the-ground decision-making that machines cannot emulate, making them vital in a rapidly changing job market. The rising demand for these skills translates to higher earnings as businesses compete to attract and retain the best technically skilled professionals.
In his 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of equipping SA’s workforce with skills relevant for industries of the future. This shift is not just about job creation but about ensuring South Africans have access to careers that offer financial independence.
“To ensure that the economy has the skills it needs, we are increasing the production of artisans through TVET colleges. This is part of the shift we are undertaking towards education and skills development that combines formal learning with job training”, the president said.
Similarly, in the 2025 budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana outlined infrastructure projects, energy reforms and digital communication enhancements. These initiatives will drive salaries upward as government projects will require skilled trade workers to execute these critical developments.
The government’s commitment to vocational training is further evident in its resource allocation. Significant investments are being made to upskill the youth, ensuring that they are not just employable but well positioned to benefit from well-paying opportunities. The earning potential in blue-collar jobs is no longer a secondary consideration but a key driver in career choices, especially for young South Africans seeking financial stability and career progression.
Beyond employment, technical skills also unlock entrepreneurial opportunities. Skilled artisans have the potential to establish their own businesses, serving both local and international markets. With the global demand for specialised technical services on the rise, SA entrepreneurs in these fields can position themselves as industry leaders both locally and internationally. This financial independence will allow them to not only self-determine their earnings potential but also generate employment for others, further contributing to economic growth. The evolving economic landscape, combined with government support and technological advancements, positions technical skills at the forefront of future careers.
The notion that white-collar jobs are the sole path to financial success is being challenged. Blue-collar professions, enriched with technical expertise, offer not just job security but also significant earning potential, entrepreneurial prospects and global mobility. Investing in these skills is not just a personal advantage but a national imperative for SA’s economic growth and competitiveness.
• Lushaba-Nyawo is human capital & skills development executive a the Steel & Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.
Employment equity targets published for 18 economic sectors
ADAM CRAKER: Gen AI is how SA can secure its future
JAMES MANYIKA: Turning AI’s opportunity into reality for Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.