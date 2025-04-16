DAVID LEWIS: A few tips from Jacob Zuma
In his attempt to capture the US, Donald Trump could take some lessons from the heist king
16 April 2025 - 05:00
US President Donald Trump doesn’t take lessons from shithole countries on shithole continents, but if he wants to capture a state, he could learn a thing or two from SA.
The Zuma-Gupta syndicate was a carefully constructed and sequenced heist. First, largely through Jacob Zuma’s use of his appointment powers, he captured our criminal justice agencies. Then, using the same powers, he captured the state-owned enterprises and ministries the Guptas had targeted; parliament and other oversight bodies were neutralised next. ..
