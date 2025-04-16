‘Confluence of factors’ work in favour of safe-haven bullion
Wednesday, April 16 2025
There is a possibility the business rescue practitioners could be summoned to appear before the committee
Party leader sends list of revenue proposals to finance minister
The group is forecasting an increase of 11%-16% in diluted HEPS for the 2025 financial year
Bank details grim prospect in its April monetary policy review, but also explores less severe scenarios
Analysts warn the situation is likely to remain volatile as uncertainty persists
Harvard rejects anti-diversity policy as lawless, unconstitutional; Columbia says some academic freedoms are ‘not subject to negotiation’
The Four-Day Series final had almost Test match intensity, says Lions captain
This is more than the combined earnings of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Mission impossible
Ramaphosa’s US diplomatic gambit with Mcebisi Jonas
EDITORIAL: Resuscitating the national dialogue
Trump threatens US no-show at SA G20
AYABONGA CAWE: Navigating the wave of New-Age diplomacy
EDITORIAL: Trump’s tariff warfare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.