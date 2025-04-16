BONGANI HINI: Rebuilding Johannesburg, an insider’s perspective from abroad

A view of the Mandela Bridge and the Johannesburg city cente. Johannesburg is far too important to be written off, the writer says. Picture: Picture: GETTY IMAGES/J. COUNTESS
I left the country on a research fellowship a few months back. I wasn’t running away from the mountain of issues we’re dealing with, but rather exploring the world and sharpening myself for the next big chapter in my life. Having left, I’ve had the wonderful realisation of what it means to be a South African abroad. Looking from the outside in with a fresh, external outlook has been both humbling and powerful.
From how people perceive and engage with SA, to how influential our history and democratic journey are in global conversations, it’s been both an exciting and eye-opening experience. It’s proven to me that our country still carries weight internationally, and challenged many assumptions I held about our place in the world.
During this time I’ve had the privilege of visiting a few different European cities. All beautiful, no doubt, but none comes close to SA in my heart. The people, the culture, the landscapes, and most definitely the food, are incomparable. We are a country with a painful past, but one that has somehow managed to build a vibrant national identity along the way. It’s not perfect, but it’s ours, and it’s unique.
However, whenever I find myself walking through a new city I can’t help but think of the dire state of some of our own cities back home, and the pressing need to turn things around before the decline becomes irreversible. That’s why I was intrigued, maybe even cautiously optimistic, when the president announced a direct intervention in Johannesburg. I’m not naive enough to take political promises at face value, but having seen the groundwork laid during the intervention in eThekwini, I allowed myself to feel a bit of hope. Maybe, just maybe, this could be the spark Johannesburg needs to reclaim its identity as the country’s economic heartbeat.
Since that announcement I’ve seen a wave of commentary, most of it understandably sceptical. Much of it questioned the timing of this intervention, especially with the G20 summit taking place in the city. Others have asked whether this approach is sustainable or just another political campaign with no tangible outcomes for the people who actually live in the city. There’s also concern about whether the city can carry this strategy forward independently, given its poor track record.
We have a chance to reimagine Johannesburg as a case study for a new inclusive urban transformation model.
But Johannesburg is far too important to be written off. Its decline has led many to believe the city is beyond saving. I’ve heard stories from friends and acquaintances who grew up in bustling neighbourhoods like Hillbrow and Yeoville. Their faces fall when they speak about the current state of these areas. The parks they once played in are now neglected, the vibrancy long gone. Many who made it out now live in gated communities, burdened with ridiculous municipal rates, while inner-city buildings meant for young professionals and families rot under the control of drug syndicates and property hijackers.
I recently came across videos of a police intervention in the CBD and was gutted to see the conditions many are living under. No water, no electricity, buildings quite literally falling apart. It breaks your heart. A city with such potential is decaying, while the average South African is forced into fortress-style living, and paying high security rates just to feel safe. That’s if you’re lucky enough to have a job to afford it.
So yes, the president’s announcement, though it must be taken with a pinch of salt given the municipality’s poor performance in recent years, gave me a glimmer of hope. Hope in the reality that many of the European cities I visited were once bombed to the ground during World War 2. Yet today they stand tall as functional, thriving hubs of innovation, business and public life.
Rock bottom
It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to hit rock bottom for real action to even be considered. But we’re here now, and we must use this moment wisely. This is an opportunity to rebuild Johannesburg in a way that addresses long-standing racial inequality, patterns of ownership and access to dignified urban living.We have a chance to reimagine Johannesburg as a case study for a new inclusive urban transformation model.
A good example of what’s possible when there’s political will and focus is the encouraging progress we’re seeing in Tshwane. The city has been making visible strides in enforcing bylaws and restoring a sense of order by getting the basics right. It’s still early days, but from what I’ve seen and heard, it’s a step in the right direction.
It won’t be easy, but it is possible. Johannesburg could become the blueprint for how to revive a city in a way that both promotes entrepreneurship and caters to the real, lived needs of an unequal society like ours. One that is still healing from the trauma of racial segregation.
Being in Germany has given me a real sense of what is possible. Many of their cities and towns were completely rebuilt after the war, and today they function as vibrant, well-connected urban spaces. It comes down to long-term planning, solid infrastructure and a clear vision for how people should live and move through a city. It is not perfect, but there is a lot we can learn from how they have managed to create cities and towns that work, not just for tourists or investors, but for ordinary people too.
As someone who still holds a deep love for Johannesburg, I refuse to believe that this city, so full of promise, has to be left to rot. We have the tools. We have case studies from around the world. And most importantly, we have a generation that still cares.
• Hini is a German chancellor research fellow based in Berlin.
BONGANI HINI: Rebuilding Johannesburg, an insider’s perspective from abroad
Authorities can take their cue from German and make the city the blueprint for urban revival in SA
