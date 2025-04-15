Opinion

CARTOON: Godongwana’s VAT bomb

15 April 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, April 15 2025
Tuesday, April 15 2025

EDITORIAL: Maturity and pragmatism key to resetting GNU

ANC and DA collaboration is still the best option to take SA forward amid global headwinds
Opinion
1 day ago

Parliamentary budget office shreds VAT hike

Set up to analyse fiscal policies, the PBO says the Treasury is oblivious to the country’s growing inequality
National
4 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Budget should grow economy and create jobs, not balance books

Amid the huge change in the global and domestic outlook the debate should not be about an irrelevant VAT increase
Opinion
5 hours ago

Small businesses on edge as VAT hike looms

Treasury’s plans to raise tax could force ‘the small guys’ into raising their prices or lowering profit margins
National
20 hours ago

Leading parties ‘put SA first’ in renewed talks on VAT increases

ANC and DA say they have had frank, honest and constructive engagements on the way forward in the GNU
National
1 day ago
Monday, April 14 2025
Monday, April 14 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Maturity and pragmatism key to ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
DANIËL ELOFF: Why SA should incentivise expats to ...
Opinion
3.
GAVIN RICH: Worst European season yet for SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Bold, eye-catching redesign, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JOHN DLUDLU: New Absa CEO Kenny Fihla’s inbox is ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.