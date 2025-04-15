Vacillating US trade policies have created uncertainty and pushed Opec to lower its demand outlook for the first time since December
Perhaps the greatest wonder is how so many who proclaim they’re fighting for freedom want so badly to be oppressed
Lesotho is seeking to engage with the US on reciprocal trade tariffs after Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on the small country
Africa’s largest iron producer reveals its need to replace mineral resources and ore reserves after 2035
US tariffs highlight a broader discussion around where and how SA should approach market diversification
But uncertainty lingers about the legal and legislative framework surrounding the increase
Decision to legitimise Starlink Lesotho marks ‘significant’ step forward in the country’s digital transformation
An increasing number of cricketers are finding a national contract is not just unnecessary, it’s undesirable
Old but not cold, SA’s favourite family SUV is perked up with a power boost and sportier design
CARTOON: Godongwana’s VAT bomb
EDITORIAL: Maturity and pragmatism key to resetting GNU
Parliamentary budget office shreds VAT hike
DUMA GQUBULE: Budget should grow economy and create jobs, not balance books
Small businesses on edge as VAT hike looms
Leading parties ‘put SA first’ in renewed talks on VAT increases
