JANELI KOTZÉ AND ZAHEERA MOHAMED: From allocation to action — making the early childhood development budget count

The first five years of a child’s life are widely recognised as the most important period for brain development, says the writer. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/FILE
The 2025 budget marks a long-overdue turning point for early childhood development (ECD) in SA.
After years of advocacy from social impact organisations, finance minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R10bn over the medium term to the sector, the largest investment in ECD to date.
For the first time in six years, the per-child subsidy paid to ECD providers will also increase, from R17 to R24 per day over the next three years. This could enable up to 700,000 additional children from low-income households to access subsidised early learning programmes.
While this is a significant milestone, it still falls short of what is needed to reach every child by 2030. Without sustained investment and stronger systems, many young children will continue to miss out on the opportunities that could shape their future success.
The first five years of a child’s life are widely recognised as the most important period for brain development, laying the foundation for lifelong learning and wellbeing. Yet more than 1.1-million children aged 3-5 in SA do not have access to ECD services, and just four out of 10 are developmentally on track by age five.
As a result, a significant number of children enter primary school at a disadvantage, increasing the likelihood of poor foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes.
Quality early learning changes this trajectory. It boosts school performance, supports working families and creates jobs in the care economy. Research shows that every R1 spent on ECD can yield up to R17 in long-term returns, including improved academic outcomes, higher lifetime earnings and reduced social spending.
ECD is also a powerful gender equity lever. The sector already supports over 200,000 jobs, mainly held by black women, and reaching universal access could double this number. Affordable early learning could also enable up to 2-million mothers to enter or remain in the workforce.
The boost in the per-child subsidy is a necessary adjustment, but it is still well below the level required to deliver quality services. A more realistic target, one that allows providers to cover essential costs such as nutritious meals, trained practitioners and safe learning environments, would be R32 per child per day by 2030.
To ensure the most vulnerable benefit first, the government and NGOs in the sector must adopt a population-based planning approach, using data to identify communities with the greatest need and prioritising them for subsidies and support
For providers, access to public support has long been hampered by complex regulations. Many are caught in a Catch 22: without registration they can’t access subsidies, but without subsidies they can’t meet registration requirements.
The department of basic education is addressing this through the Bana Pele (Children First) mass registration drive. Already over 2,600 ECD programmes have been formally registered through the new process. Using the new eCares digital platform and a conditional registration process, centres can now become eligible for funding while working towards full compliance. The department aims to on-board thousands more over the coming year, bringing more providers into the fold and improving access for children nationwide.
Even with the R10bn allocation in the medium term, public funds alone are not enough to meet the sector’s full financial demands. Estimates suggest that at least R20bn per year is needed to cover the operational costs of providing quality early learning opportunities for all vulnerable children in SA.
That is why public-private partnerships are critical. The ECD Outcomes Fund, a collaboration between the department, the National Treasury and a coalition of funders, is an innovative financing model that blends public and private investment.
Backed by R300m in government funding and R260m from donors, this results-based model pays for measurable outcomes such as improved learning and development, not just inputs such as books or buildings.
• Kotzé is acting director for early childhood development in the department of basic education, and Mohamed CEO of Ilifa Labantwana.
