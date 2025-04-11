NEIL OVERY: Time for government to accept nuclear is a dead duck
That a panel of ‘independent international experts’ will tell South Africans it’s wrong to reject nuclear power is a foregone conclusion
One must applaud electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s persistence when it comes to the procurement of new nuclear power in SA. Adhering to the adage “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again”, Ramokgopa is now having to turn to an “international panel of experts” to desperately try to find anyone, outside those heavily invested in nuclear power, who actually thinks more nuclear power in SA would be a good idea.
Outside of the vested interests of the pro-nuclear crowd, always spouting the tired and entirely discredited “happy story” of how nuclear power is the solution to the country’s energy woes, there is no appetite for new nuclear power in SA. The private sector does not want it, both the National Business Institute and Business Unity SA see no role for new nuclear in SA’s energy future. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.