PHUMZILE CHIFUNYISE: Unlocking SA’s potential — a call for collaborative action to empower start-ups and SMEs

Collaborations are key to effectively addressing poverty and reducing inequality, says the writer. Picture: 123RF/SOFIIASHUNKINA
SA faces significant economic headwinds, demanding focused and collaborative strategies to ensure a prosperous future. While recent optimism has been tempered by concerns about financial stability and the highly anticipated US tariffs impact, it is crucial to acknowledge the reality: our economy has been under pressure for some time. SA’s GDP has experienced a downward trend, with real growth declining from 1.9% in 2022 to 0.6% in 2023, and further weakening to 0.3% in the third quarter of 2024.
Despite finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s positive outlook in the recent national budget speech, where he outlined government’s goal to grow our GDP 1.8% this fiscal year and 1.9% in 2026, the debt-to-GDP ratio presents a considerable challenge, hovering at 76.2% in 2025/26, a sharp increase from 23.6% in 2008/09.
Alongside foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, which reportedly fell by R3.2bn in the third quarter of 2024, it is clear that collaborative efforts are essential. The Treasury cannot bear sole responsibility. The 2025 budget speech emphasised the need for more public-private partnerships (PPPs), and the proposed Transformation Fund, which aims to allocate R100bn to select black-owned small businesses over the next five years, highlights the private sector’s vital role.
To achieve the National Development Plan’s ambitious targets of a 5.4% growth rate and 90% employment from small firms by 2030, fostering multibeneficial partnerships between local business, international investors and government is paramount. These collaborations are key to effectively addressing poverty and reducing inequality.
A powerful solution lies in further stimulating the dynamic SME ecosystem, particularly high-growth start-ups and entrepreneurs. SA’s about 2.4-million to 3.5-million active SMEs are significant job creators, providing employment for 13.4-million citizens. The substantial contribution of the Kasi (township) economy, valued at about R197bn and supported by about 150,000 spaza shops serving 11-million people, further underscores the importance of both the formal and informal SME sectors.
Therefore, strategically empowering the formal and informal SME sector is a logical and impactful approach to propel GDP growth and create employment. This in turn will broaden the tax base through increased personal income tax and VAT (the latter being strongly debated within the GNU, and could increase to 15.5% next month) and company tax contributions.
However, attracting greater investment to SA is also crucial. Re-invigorating our appeal to global funders is essential, as the country has experienced a decline in FDI compared with other African nations. Addressing factors that deter international investors, such as low growth, onerous red tape, the greylisting and poor credit ratings, is vital for economic recovery.
In this context, the role of local philanthropy partners, working alongside independent industry bodies such as SiMODiSA (the secretariat of the SA Startup Act), becomes even more critical. SiMODiSA’s 14-year commitment to engaging the government for policy changes that remove obstacles to high-growth start-up and SME development — including red tape, taxes, and visa system challenges — demonstrates the power of sustained advocacy. The successful enactment of startup acts in other African countries, such as Tunisia, Senegal and Nigeria, provides a compelling model for SA.
Cut red tape
SiMODiSA is making significant strides in driving the SA Startup Act campaign by focusing on reducing long-standing red tape that hinders the scaling of high-growth start-ups and SMEs. The recent support from Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies SA exemplifies the importance of collaboration in addressing these systemic issues and unlocking the sector’s full potential.
Given the current economic landscape, where SA companies and NGOs are called upon to play an even greater role in supporting SMEs due to FDI outflows and investment challenges (partly attributed to load-shedding, corruption, and crime), this support for SiMODiSA’s vital work in advocating for policy change in the start-up and entrepreneurship space is timely and essential. This collaborative effort will include driving constructive policy reform engagements with government, start-ups, and investors, as well as producing innovation and technology-focused research to strengthen the country’s digital skills.
SA stands at a pivotal moment. The emergence of the government of national unity, the gradual decline in interest rates, and the positive shift in consumer confidence observed in late 2024, offer encouraging signs. Though this is being compromised by strong economic headwinds and uncertainty from recent geopolitical tension, maintaining this momentum with an upswing in optimism requires a collective commitment to strategic action, and there exists an opportunity for the sector to co-ordinate efforts and lower the barriers for business success in the country.
By joining hands at this critical juncture, ecosystem actors can demonstrate a shared commitment to investing in core areas that will generate significant returns in GDP growth, job creation and tax revenue. Increased investment from local philanthropies and the private sector at large is essential to complement government efforts and attract the FDI SA needs to thrive. Enacting an SA Startup Act and creating a more enabling environment for high-growth start-ups is a vital step towards realising this vision.
• Chifunyise, a member of the National Planning Commission, is MD of SMME support organisation SiMODiSA.
PHUMZILE CHIFUNYISE: Unlocking SA’s potential — a call for collaborative action to empower start-ups and SMEs
Boosting the formal and informal SME sector is an impactful approach to propel GDP growth and create jobs
SA faces significant economic headwinds, demanding focused and collaborative strategies to ensure a prosperous future. While recent optimism has been tempered by concerns about financial stability and the highly anticipated US tariffs impact, it is crucial to acknowledge the reality: our economy has been under pressure for some time. SA’s GDP has experienced a downward trend, with real growth declining from 1.9% in 2022 to 0.6% in 2023, and further weakening to 0.3% in the third quarter of 2024.
Despite finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s positive outlook in the recent national budget speech, where he outlined government’s goal to grow our GDP 1.8% this fiscal year and 1.9% in 2026, the debt-to-GDP ratio presents a considerable challenge, hovering at 76.2% in 2025/26, a sharp increase from 23.6% in 2008/09.
Alongside foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, which reportedly fell by R3.2bn in the third quarter of 2024, it is clear that collaborative efforts are essential. The Treasury cannot bear sole responsibility. The 2025 budget speech emphasised the need for more public-private partnerships (PPPs), and the proposed Transformation Fund, which aims to allocate R100bn to select black-owned small businesses over the next five years, highlights the private sector’s vital role.
To achieve the National Development Plan’s ambitious targets of a 5.4% growth rate and 90% employment from small firms by 2030, fostering multibeneficial partnerships between local business, international investors and government is paramount. These collaborations are key to effectively addressing poverty and reducing inequality.
RUFARO MAFINYANI: SA’s problem is not a lack of money — it is where the money goes
A powerful solution lies in further stimulating the dynamic SME ecosystem, particularly high-growth start-ups and entrepreneurs. SA’s about 2.4-million to 3.5-million active SMEs are significant job creators, providing employment for 13.4-million citizens. The substantial contribution of the Kasi (township) economy, valued at about R197bn and supported by about 150,000 spaza shops serving 11-million people, further underscores the importance of both the formal and informal SME sectors.
Therefore, strategically empowering the formal and informal SME sector is a logical and impactful approach to propel GDP growth and create employment. This in turn will broaden the tax base through increased personal income tax and VAT (the latter being strongly debated within the GNU, and could increase to 15.5% next month) and company tax contributions.
However, attracting greater investment to SA is also crucial. Re-invigorating our appeal to global funders is essential, as the country has experienced a decline in FDI compared with other African nations. Addressing factors that deter international investors, such as low growth, onerous red tape, the greylisting and poor credit ratings, is vital for economic recovery.
In this context, the role of local philanthropy partners, working alongside independent industry bodies such as SiMODiSA (the secretariat of the SA Startup Act), becomes even more critical. SiMODiSA’s 14-year commitment to engaging the government for policy changes that remove obstacles to high-growth start-up and SME development — including red tape, taxes, and visa system challenges — demonstrates the power of sustained advocacy. The successful enactment of startup acts in other African countries, such as Tunisia, Senegal and Nigeria, provides a compelling model for SA.
Cut red tape
SiMODiSA is making significant strides in driving the SA Startup Act campaign by focusing on reducing long-standing red tape that hinders the scaling of high-growth start-ups and SMEs. The recent support from Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies SA exemplifies the importance of collaboration in addressing these systemic issues and unlocking the sector’s full potential.
Given the current economic landscape, where SA companies and NGOs are called upon to play an even greater role in supporting SMEs due to FDI outflows and investment challenges (partly attributed to load-shedding, corruption, and crime), this support for SiMODiSA’s vital work in advocating for policy change in the start-up and entrepreneurship space is timely and essential. This collaborative effort will include driving constructive policy reform engagements with government, start-ups, and investors, as well as producing innovation and technology-focused research to strengthen the country’s digital skills.
SA stands at a pivotal moment. The emergence of the government of national unity, the gradual decline in interest rates, and the positive shift in consumer confidence observed in late 2024, offer encouraging signs. Though this is being compromised by strong economic headwinds and uncertainty from recent geopolitical tension, maintaining this momentum with an upswing in optimism requires a collective commitment to strategic action, and there exists an opportunity for the sector to co-ordinate efforts and lower the barriers for business success in the country.
By joining hands at this critical juncture, ecosystem actors can demonstrate a shared commitment to investing in core areas that will generate significant returns in GDP growth, job creation and tax revenue. Increased investment from local philanthropies and the private sector at large is essential to complement government efforts and attract the FDI SA needs to thrive. Enacting an SA Startup Act and creating a more enabling environment for high-growth start-ups is a vital step towards realising this vision.
• Chifunyise, a member of the National Planning Commission, is MD of SMME support organisation SiMODiSA.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The intention of the Transformation Fund is commendable
PODCAST | Flow48 pushes for expansion in SME lending sector
STUART THEOBALD: Transformation Fund worsens disease of ‘inputitis’
BUNTU MAJAJA: Africa’s start-up paradox — playing small in a trillion-dollar game
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Flow48 secures $69m to boost SME lending business
Let private sector drive small business growth, says think-tank
FirstRand’s lending only to low- and medium-risk clients is paying off
ANN BERNSTEIN: SA can’t afford another decade of failed small business policies
Access Bank and Sava digital banking platform gets regulatory nod
WILLIAM GUMEDE: Time for business to get proactive
WATCH: Participating in Black Friday as an SME
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.