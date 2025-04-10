LINDOKUHLE TONONO: IEC getting it all wrong with the youth

In recent years there has been a growing trend where political parties incorporate popular artists into their campaigns. These artists, often at the peak of their careers, perform while wearing party regalia, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere that resonates with the youth and broader audiences.
This strategy has proven effective for many political parties, as it combines entertainment with messaging to attract attention and foster engagement. Yet while the efforts of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to engage young people, particularly first-time voters, have been commendable in intent, they have been lacklustre in execution.
In February I attended an OR Tambo Tertiary Institution Dialogue hosted by the IEC. The turnout was impressive, including numerous student leaders from various institutions. However, as the dialogue unfolded it became evident that the IEC struggles to connect meaningfully with the youth. Despite its efforts to motivate students to register and vote, the strategies employed seemed out of touch with what truly appeals to this demographic.
Those who vote will shape the country's policies, elect leaders, and determine the course of governance for everyone — including those who choose not to cast their ballot. Every vote counts; history has shown us that elections can be decided by razor-thin margins. Local elections in particular often hinge on a handful of votes, proving that individual participation can have a big effect.
Moreover, voting is a powerful tool for expressing dissatisfaction and demanding change. SA faces critical challenges such as unemployment and inequality — issues that disproportionately affect young people. Voters can push for leadership that prioritises solutions to these problems by showing anger and frustration through the ballot rather than disengaging from the process. As US civil rights activist John Lewis famously stated: “The vote is precious; it is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democracy”. Choosing not to vote just perpetuates the status quo.
One glaring issue is the IEC’s reliance on traditional voter education and mobilisation methods. Visiting university and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) campuses to ask lecturers to motivate students fails to capture the attention of a generation that thrives on entertainment and dynamic experiences. During the dialogue I attended I noticed that while some students were engaged, others seemed uninterested. The lack of entertainment or captivating elements before speakers took the stage was a missed opportunity to energise and inspire the audience.
Young people today are drawn to events that blend information with entertainment. This is why political parties’ use of popular artists works so well — they understand that music and performance can break through apathy and create memorable experiences tied to their messaging. If the IEC cannot afford high-profile artists for their campaigns it could consider hiring well-known comedians instead. Comedy has a universal appeal and can be an effective tool for delivering profound messages in a way that resonates with younger audiences.
Another issue raised during the OR Tambo dialogue was practical barriers to voting. Some students admitted they didn’t vote in 2024 despite being registered because they were averse to long queues at polling stations. This sentiment highlights a broader challenge: even if young people are motivated to register, logistical hurdles can deter them from following through on election day.
While long queues may not be entirely avoidable, the IEC could explore innovative solutions to mitigate this issue. For instance, implementing staggered voting times for specific groups or increasing the number of voting stations in high-density areas could help reduce wait times. Additionally, leveraging technology for voter education — such as mobile apps or social media campaigns — could provide young voters with real-time updates about queue lengths at polling stations.
The IEC’s mission is critical to SA’s democracy, but its approach needs innovation to remain relevant in an ever-changing world. To truly entice young people to register and vote, the commission must embrace strategies that align with their interests and preferences.
The youth are not apathetic — they need to be engaged in ways that speak to them. The IEC can better fulfil its mandate of fostering active participation in SA’s democracy by rethinking its strategies and incorporating elements of entertainment and convenience into its campaigns.
The question remains: where is the IEC getting it all wrong? The answer lies in its failure to adapt its strategies to meet the needs and preferences of today’s youth.
• Tonono is a Unisa honours student specialising in integrated organisational communication.
LINDOKUHLE TONONO: IEC getting it all wrong with the youth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.