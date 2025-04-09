KARABO MOKGONYANA: SA’s IPP programme is threatening local development in renewable energy

The implementation of the independent power producers programme has disproportionately favoured large multinational corporations, the writer says. Illustration. KAREN MOOLMAN
SA’s independent power producer (IPP) programme was introduced as a means to diversify the country’s energy mix, reduce reliance on Eskom and integrate private sector investment into the electricity sector.
Launched in 2011, the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme was specifically designed to attract private investment into renewable energy projects. The initiative was hailed as a solution to SA’s energy crisis, aimed at boosting economic growth, reducing carbon emissions and promoting job creation.
Under this system, private companies bid for contracts to generate renewable energy, with government guarantees ensuring that Eskom, the country’s embattled power utility, purchases the electricity generated. In theory, this approach should provide cleaner energy while fostering local economic participation. However, in reality the implementation of the IPP programme has disproportionately favoured large multinational corporations, limiting opportunities for local businesses and undermining long-term economic development.
Foreign domination of SA’s renewable energy sector
The IPP programme has facilitated the overwhelming dominance of foreign companies in SA’s renewable energy landscape. While the country has the potential to become a major player in the global green economy, much of the country’s renewable energy infrastructure is owned and controlled by foreign investors, leaving little room for local economic participation.
A prime example of this can be seen in the Northern Cape, where some of the largest solar and wind farms are owned by international corporations. Scatec, a Norwegian renewable energy giant, has established a strong foothold in the region, owning several solar power plants that generate hundreds of megawatts of electricity. Similarly, Chinese and Saudi Arabian companies have invested heavily in SA’s renewable energy market. For instance, ACWA Power, a Saudi Arabian energy firm, owns several large-scale renewable projects in the country. Chinese firms such as PowerChina, backed by state financing, have also been awarded contracts for wind and solar farms.
The presence of these foreign entities is not inherently problematic, but the structure of the IPP programme has created an environment where SA businesses struggle to compete. Instead of fostering the growth of local enterprises and promoting technology transfer, the dominance of foreign companies has resulted in a situation where profits and decision-making power are concentrated outside the country.
Lack of technology transfer and local skills development
One of the fundamental flaws of SA’s IPP programme is its failure to ensure technology transfer and local skills development. The renewable energy sector requires specialised knowledge, technical expertise and innovation to thrive. However, since the majority of projects are owned by foreign companies, South Africans and SA businesses have limited access to critical knowledge-sharing opportunities.
Most of the high-value components, such as solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage systems, are imported from abroad rather than being manufactured locally. This reliance on foreign technology prevents SA from developing its own renewable energy industry and reduces the potential for creating high-skilled jobs within the country.
In contrast, countries such as China and Brazil have implemented strong localisation policies, ensuring that foreign companies investing in their renewable energy sectors contribute to local manufacturing, research & development and technical training. SA’s IPP programme has largely failed to impose similar requirements, allowing foreign corporations to extract economic value without benefiting the domestic market.
Limited economic benefits for local firms and communities
The dominance of foreign firms in SA’s renewable energy sector has also marginalised local businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. Under the IPP structure multinational corporations win the majority of tenders, often subcontracting only low-value work, such as construction and maintenance, to local businesses. This arrangement limits the ability of SA firms to scale up, invest in research & development or compete on a level playing field. Without opportunities to actively participate in the high-value segments of the supply chain, local businesses remain dependent on foreign firms, rather than becoming self-sustaining players in the renewable energy market.
Local communities, particularly those residing near large-scale renewable energy projects, are often left out of the economic benefits these projects generate. In many cases, companies bring in their own labour force, including engineers and skilled technicians from their home countries, rather than training and employing local workers. This reduces job creation opportunities for South Africans, worsening unemployment and preventing communities from developing technical skills that could drive long-term economic growth. In addition, the promise of community development funds or investment in local infrastructure rarely materialises in a meaningful way, leaving local populations with minimal gains from the presence of large renewable energy projects in their areas.
Export-orientated model and lack of local energy benefits
Another major issue with SA’s IPP programme is the export-orientated model it has inadvertently created. While these projects generate enormous amounts of renewable energy, much of it is either fed into the national grid for industrial and commercial use or exported to foreign entities rather than directly benefiting local communities. This has resulted in a paradox where communities living near large-scale renewable energy projects continue to struggle with unreliable electricity access while foreign investors and large corporate buyers benefit from the energy produced.
Instead of prioritising local energy security and affordability, the system favours corporate interests and external markets. This approach fails to address the country’s pressing energy challenges, including the need to electrify rural and underserved areas. By focusing on large-scale foreign investments rather than community-driven renewable energy projects the government has created a system that benefits a select few while leaving millions of South Africans without access to clean, affordable energy.
Role of government officials in sustaining this system
One of the main reasons this flawed system persists is the role of government officials who directly or indirectly benefit from it. Many decisionmakers within the energy sector have close ties to international corporations, creating a conflict of interest that prioritises private gain over national development.
Government contracts for renewable energy projects are often awarded to the lowest bidder, rather than considering broader economic transformation goals. The opaque nature of these procurement processes raises concerns about favouritism, collusion and the prioritisation of foreign investment over local participation.
Some officials benefit personally from the status quo through lucrative consulting roles, partnerships with foreign firms or post-government appointments in private sector energy companies. This revolving door between the government and multinational corporations undermines policy efforts aimed at fostering a locally driven renewable energy industry. Without accountability and structural changes, the interests of SA communities and businesses will continue to be secondary to the profits of international firms.
To ensure SA’s renewable energy sector benefits the country’s economy and people, urgent reforms to the IPP programme are necessary. The government must enforce stricter regulations requiring foreign investors to source components and services locally, alongside mandatory technology transfer agreements that facilitate skills development and knowledge sharing.
Greater transparency in procurement processes and prioritising local ownership are essential to reducing foreign dominance and ensuring SA businesses play a meaningful role.
• Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner at Kenya-based environmental organisation Power Shift Africa.
KARABO MOKGONYANA: SA’s IPP programme is threatening local development in renewable energy
Majority of projects are owned by foreign firms and SA businesses struggle to compete
SA’s independent power producer (IPP) programme was introduced as a means to diversify the country’s energy mix, reduce reliance on Eskom and integrate private sector investment into the electricity sector.
Launched in 2011, the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme was specifically designed to attract private investment into renewable energy projects. The initiative was hailed as a solution to SA’s energy crisis, aimed at boosting economic growth, reducing carbon emissions and promoting job creation.
Under this system, private companies bid for contracts to generate renewable energy, with government guarantees ensuring that Eskom, the country’s embattled power utility, purchases the electricity generated. In theory, this approach should provide cleaner energy while fostering local economic participation. However, in reality the implementation of the IPP programme has disproportionately favoured large multinational corporations, limiting opportunities for local businesses and undermining long-term economic development.
Foreign domination of SA’s renewable energy sector
The IPP programme has facilitated the overwhelming dominance of foreign companies in SA’s renewable energy landscape. While the country has the potential to become a major player in the global green economy, much of the country’s renewable energy infrastructure is owned and controlled by foreign investors, leaving little room for local economic participation.
A prime example of this can be seen in the Northern Cape, where some of the largest solar and wind farms are owned by international corporations. Scatec, a Norwegian renewable energy giant, has established a strong foothold in the region, owning several solar power plants that generate hundreds of megawatts of electricity. Similarly, Chinese and Saudi Arabian companies have invested heavily in SA’s renewable energy market. For instance, ACWA Power, a Saudi Arabian energy firm, owns several large-scale renewable projects in the country. Chinese firms such as PowerChina, backed by state financing, have also been awarded contracts for wind and solar farms.
The presence of these foreign entities is not inherently problematic, but the structure of the IPP programme has created an environment where SA businesses struggle to compete. Instead of fostering the growth of local enterprises and promoting technology transfer, the dominance of foreign companies has resulted in a situation where profits and decision-making power are concentrated outside the country.
Lack of technology transfer and local skills development
One of the fundamental flaws of SA’s IPP programme is its failure to ensure technology transfer and local skills development. The renewable energy sector requires specialised knowledge, technical expertise and innovation to thrive. However, since the majority of projects are owned by foreign companies, South Africans and SA businesses have limited access to critical knowledge-sharing opportunities.
Most of the high-value components, such as solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage systems, are imported from abroad rather than being manufactured locally. This reliance on foreign technology prevents SA from developing its own renewable energy industry and reduces the potential for creating high-skilled jobs within the country.
In contrast, countries such as China and Brazil have implemented strong localisation policies, ensuring that foreign companies investing in their renewable energy sectors contribute to local manufacturing, research & development and technical training. SA’s IPP programme has largely failed to impose similar requirements, allowing foreign corporations to extract economic value without benefiting the domestic market.
Limited economic benefits for local firms and communities
The dominance of foreign firms in SA’s renewable energy sector has also marginalised local businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. Under the IPP structure multinational corporations win the majority of tenders, often subcontracting only low-value work, such as construction and maintenance, to local businesses. This arrangement limits the ability of SA firms to scale up, invest in research & development or compete on a level playing field. Without opportunities to actively participate in the high-value segments of the supply chain, local businesses remain dependent on foreign firms, rather than becoming self-sustaining players in the renewable energy market.
Local communities, particularly those residing near large-scale renewable energy projects, are often left out of the economic benefits these projects generate. In many cases, companies bring in their own labour force, including engineers and skilled technicians from their home countries, rather than training and employing local workers. This reduces job creation opportunities for South Africans, worsening unemployment and preventing communities from developing technical skills that could drive long-term economic growth. In addition, the promise of community development funds or investment in local infrastructure rarely materialises in a meaningful way, leaving local populations with minimal gains from the presence of large renewable energy projects in their areas.
Export-orientated model and lack of local energy benefits
Another major issue with SA’s IPP programme is the export-orientated model it has inadvertently created. While these projects generate enormous amounts of renewable energy, much of it is either fed into the national grid for industrial and commercial use or exported to foreign entities rather than directly benefiting local communities. This has resulted in a paradox where communities living near large-scale renewable energy projects continue to struggle with unreliable electricity access while foreign investors and large corporate buyers benefit from the energy produced.
Instead of prioritising local energy security and affordability, the system favours corporate interests and external markets. This approach fails to address the country’s pressing energy challenges, including the need to electrify rural and underserved areas. By focusing on large-scale foreign investments rather than community-driven renewable energy projects the government has created a system that benefits a select few while leaving millions of South Africans without access to clean, affordable energy.
Role of government officials in sustaining this system
One of the main reasons this flawed system persists is the role of government officials who directly or indirectly benefit from it. Many decisionmakers within the energy sector have close ties to international corporations, creating a conflict of interest that prioritises private gain over national development.
Government contracts for renewable energy projects are often awarded to the lowest bidder, rather than considering broader economic transformation goals. The opaque nature of these procurement processes raises concerns about favouritism, collusion and the prioritisation of foreign investment over local participation.
Some officials benefit personally from the status quo through lucrative consulting roles, partnerships with foreign firms or post-government appointments in private sector energy companies. This revolving door between the government and multinational corporations undermines policy efforts aimed at fostering a locally driven renewable energy industry. Without accountability and structural changes, the interests of SA communities and businesses will continue to be secondary to the profits of international firms.
To ensure SA’s renewable energy sector benefits the country’s economy and people, urgent reforms to the IPP programme are necessary. The government must enforce stricter regulations requiring foreign investors to source components and services locally, alongside mandatory technology transfer agreements that facilitate skills development and knowledge sharing.
Greater transparency in procurement processes and prioritising local ownership are essential to reducing foreign dominance and ensuring SA businesses play a meaningful role.
• Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner at Kenya-based environmental organisation Power Shift Africa.
VIREN SOOKHUNi: EV tax incentive can be a driver of economic growth
Sibanye-Stillwater’s Castle wind farm enters commercial operation
Environment minister to announce emission decision on eight Eskom power stations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ALAIN EBOBISSÈ: Africa's energy transition is not just about going green
Britain eases EV sales targets for carmakers
Solar power set to cost farmers even more on top of Eskom hikes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.