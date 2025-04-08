ZWELINZIMA NDEVU: If we can’t get it right in Limpopo, we will struggle with the rest of SA

A road sign in the Aganang district, Limpopo. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/MARIETIE LOUW-CARSTENS
Limpopo is home to some of the country’s top tourist attractions, including the Kruger National Park and the ancient ruins of Mapungubwe. This is also where SA’s largest diamond mine, the country’s biggest copper mine and open-pit platinum mine, as well as the world’s largest vermiculite mine are to be found.
Yet the province is floundering economically. It is one of the country’s most unpopular provinces for doing business and in 2024 made headlines for all the wrong reasons — for being the only province in SA where unemployment worsened in the third quarter.
The Limpopo provincial administration has been trying to address its capacity gaps and stimulate employment with a bold R1.2bn skills development programme running in 2021-24. But what has this programme achieved?
The National Skills Fund, the Public Sector Education & Training Authority (PSETA), and the Provincial Sector Skills Plan (PSSP) recently analysed the case of Limpopo to see what the situation in the province is — and what the rest of SA could learn from its example.
Right initiatives
One of the biggest takeaways is perhaps that allocating funds in itself will not do the trick.We need to heed the words of deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen. “The response to these challenges cannot simply be to throw more money at the problem,” he said. “Increases in funding must be paired with deep structural reforms to ensure fiscal discipline and accountability.”
The focus on job creation and skills development is welcomed, but if the right initiatives are not matched up to industry needs they will not succeed. A bigger emphasis should be placed on expanding access to internships and practical training — particularly through initiatives such as the Graduate Recruitment Scheme and the Expanded Public Works Programme.
Emerging as one of the biggest issues in Limpopo’s public service — and indeed our national public services sector — is the skills mismatch, particularly in hard-to-fill vacancies such as disaster management, healthcare, engineering and IT. These fields are affected due to the high demand for specialised expertise, rapid technological advancements and competition from the private sector, which often offers more competitive salaries and career growth opportunities.
Skills gap
Vacancies persist due to a shortage of qualified candidates, high salary expectations and competition from the private sector. There are several skill gaps at different levels of government, including senior management, middle management and artisans, as well as lower-level positions. Leadership woes, a lack of digital literacy and ineffective allocation of funds are just some of the gaps that need filling.
The National Skills Fund and the PSETA have stressed the need for more collaboration between the government, educational institutions and the private sector to ensure a cohesive skills development approach. In addition, the PSSP recommended that the office of the premier co-ordinate with the Quality Council for Trades & Occupations and PSETA to establish a provincial training academy to ensure programmes are demand-driven and aligned with industry needs.
Like the rest of SA Limpopo faces challenges in attracting and retaining skilled professionals due to competitive salaries in the private sector and the rural nature of many positions. To address this the PSSP suggests fostering a more attractive work environment and positioning the public sector as an employer of choice. Key strategies include succession planning for workforce transitions, mentorship programmes and the targeted recruitment of young professionals and graduates to rejuvenate the workforce.
Efforts must be stepped up to involve the private sector in economic growth initiatives such as realising the potential in the green energy technology sector as well as opportunities for skills development in electronic engineering, software development and agro-processing. Digital skills training and network infrastructure must be accelerated in the IT sector especially.
The looming crisis of an ageing workforce also poses a risk to Limpopo’s public service sector. Yet youth unemployment in the province is staggeringly high at 45%. There is a big need for comprehensive succession planning, ensuring smooth workforce transitions and knowledge retention. It would help foster mentorship initiatives and focus on youth-centred recruitment.
Limpopo and SA as a whole stand at the cusp of economic transformation. But having potential is not enough. Throwing funds at initiatives with nice objectives won’t help either. We need to look at what the data is telling us and put our money where the skills gaps and mismatches are.
• ProfNdevu is director of the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University.
ZWELINZIMA NDEVU: If we can’t get it right in Limpopo, we will struggle with the rest of SA
Expanding access to internships and practical training is better than throwing money at initiatives to tackle the jobless crisis
Limpopo is home to some of the country’s top tourist attractions, including the Kruger National Park and the ancient ruins of Mapungubwe. This is also where SA’s largest diamond mine, the country’s biggest copper mine and open-pit platinum mine, as well as the world’s largest vermiculite mine are to be found.
Yet the province is floundering economically. It is one of the country’s most unpopular provinces for doing business and in 2024 made headlines for all the wrong reasons — for being the only province in SA where unemployment worsened in the third quarter.
The Limpopo provincial administration has been trying to address its capacity gaps and stimulate employment with a bold R1.2bn skills development programme running in 2021-24. But what has this programme achieved?
The National Skills Fund, the Public Sector Education & Training Authority (PSETA), and the Provincial Sector Skills Plan (PSSP) recently analysed the case of Limpopo to see what the situation in the province is — and what the rest of SA could learn from its example.
Right initiatives
One of the biggest takeaways is perhaps that allocating funds in itself will not do the trick. We need to heed the words of deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen. “The response to these challenges cannot simply be to throw more money at the problem,” he said. “Increases in funding must be paired with deep structural reforms to ensure fiscal discipline and accountability.”
The focus on job creation and skills development is welcomed, but if the right initiatives are not matched up to industry needs they will not succeed. A bigger emphasis should be placed on expanding access to internships and practical training — particularly through initiatives such as the Graduate Recruitment Scheme and the Expanded Public Works Programme.
Emerging as one of the biggest issues in Limpopo’s public service — and indeed our national public services sector — is the skills mismatch, particularly in hard-to-fill vacancies such as disaster management, healthcare, engineering and IT. These fields are affected due to the high demand for specialised expertise, rapid technological advancements and competition from the private sector, which often offers more competitive salaries and career growth opportunities.
Skills gap
Vacancies persist due to a shortage of qualified candidates, high salary expectations and competition from the private sector. There are several skill gaps at different levels of government, including senior management, middle management and artisans, as well as lower-level positions. Leadership woes, a lack of digital literacy and ineffective allocation of funds are just some of the gaps that need filling.
The National Skills Fund and the PSETA have stressed the need for more collaboration between the government, educational institutions and the private sector to ensure a cohesive skills development approach. In addition, the PSSP recommended that the office of the premier co-ordinate with the Quality Council for Trades & Occupations and PSETA to establish a provincial training academy to ensure programmes are demand-driven and aligned with industry needs.
Like the rest of SA Limpopo faces challenges in attracting and retaining skilled professionals due to competitive salaries in the private sector and the rural nature of many positions. To address this the PSSP suggests fostering a more attractive work environment and positioning the public sector as an employer of choice. Key strategies include succession planning for workforce transitions, mentorship programmes and the targeted recruitment of young professionals and graduates to rejuvenate the workforce.
Efforts must be stepped up to involve the private sector in economic growth initiatives such as realising the potential in the green energy technology sector as well as opportunities for skills development in electronic engineering, software development and agro-processing. Digital skills training and network infrastructure must be accelerated in the IT sector especially.
The looming crisis of an ageing workforce also poses a risk to Limpopo’s public service sector. Yet youth unemployment in the province is staggeringly high at 45%. There is a big need for comprehensive succession planning, ensuring smooth workforce transitions and knowledge retention. It would help foster mentorship initiatives and focus on youth-centred recruitment.
Limpopo and SA as a whole stand at the cusp of economic transformation. But having potential is not enough. Throwing funds at initiatives with nice objectives won’t help either. We need to look at what the data is telling us and put our money where the skills gaps and mismatches are.
• Prof Ndevu is director of the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The intention of the Transformation Fund is commendable
Why South Africa must build to grow
THABO MASOMBUKA: How PPPs can be catalysts for infrastructure delivery
Reading Panel urges government to fully fund new education policies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
‘Better the devil you know’ keeps rural voters choosing ANC
How protests against Mnangagwa’s third term will affect SA
Creecy warns weather havoc is damaging transport infrastructure
Court opens door to Zuma clan’s Hilton College land claim
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.