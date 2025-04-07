PETER KENT: How the lines between emerging and developed markets have blurred

Since 2022 we have been alerting investors to a regime shift in markets. Asset classes traditionally viewed as risk-free, such as the UK gilt and US treasury markets (and more recently German bunds), have seen a remarkable development. Volatility in these markets has shifted gear, resembling the volatility typically seen in emerging markets.
There is an ever-increasing blurring of lines between the behaviour of emerging and developed markets. Since 2022, returns in developed market bonds have been lacklustre, while in emerging market bonds returns have followed the historical pattern. At the same time, developed market volatility has spiked.
Despite headwinds of persistent dollar strength, and Russia's local currency debt being written down to zero in 2022, emerging market debt has shown remarkable resilience. Largely thanks to orthodox monetary policy, many emerging market central banks hiked interest rates at the first sign of inflation post-Covid. In contrast, most developed market central bankers deemed the same inflation “transitory” — bond markets suffered from the delayed, and amplified, rate cycles.
Moreover, expansionary fiscal surprises have compounded the volatility in developed markets bond markets — the UK gilt market, and more recently the German bund market, offer prime examples. Looking ahead, weaker developed market fiscal dynamics, coupled with stickier inflation, suggest this new, more volatile regime will persist: the blurring of lines between emerging markets and developed markets is likely to endure.
“Political instability”, “rising populism” and “unsustainable public finances” are traditionally terms associated with emerging markets, but now they appear in several large “developed” economies. While each country’s political backstory is unique, the common theme is a deterioration of macroeconomic fundamentals. There is little sign of the fiscal imbalances in the US and other “advanced” economies materially reversing, turning the traditional economic order on its head. The fallout of the tariff “war” will further add to uncertainty and volatility.
In contrast, many emerging market economies have strengthened their fiscal fundamentals over the past decade. After the 2013 taper tantrum many emerging market economies rebalanced, improving their resilience. Even after the Covid pandemic, many emerging market policymakers chose prudence, returning primary balances to surplus and stabilising debt-to-GDP. While there are notable exceptions, credible policymaking and fiscal reform are an unmistakable trend in emerging markets.
Recent credit rating actions reflect the shifting fiscal landscape — both France and the US have received negative actions, including downgrades, over the past two years. On the other hand, fundamental improvements in emerging market economies have spurred a positive trend in ratings. In 2024, upgrades in emerging markets regions clearly outnumbered downgrades, and 39 emerging market countries are now on a positive outlook, compared to just 20 on negative outlook.
The market has also taken note. A useful bellwether is the sovereign asset swap spread: a metric that shows, among other things, how much credit risk investors associate with a government bond by comparing its yield to the swap market. In recent years this spread has become more negative in major developed markets, reflecting concerns over the sustainability of public finances.
Another indicator of investor concern is the yield curve. A bear steepening — where long-term yields rise more than short-term yields — is indicative of more premium needed to compensate for debt issuance, inflation and fiscal instability. This unenviable phenomenon, normally reserved for emerging market bonds, is now appearing more regularly in developed market bonds, as seen in the US treasury, UK gilt and German bund markets in recent years.
The distinction between the bond markets of developed and emerging markets has become increasingly blurred. The challenge for asset allocators is a “quandary of the denominator”. When evaluating investments, allocators must consider both returns (the numerator) and risks (the denominator). With developed market bonds in a new volatility regime, the risk side of the equation has shifted, meaning higher returns are required to replicate past experience.
Today, developed market bonds are no longer “risk-free” and, with weaker developed market fiscal dynamics, this new regime of volatility is likely to persist. In contrast, many emerging markets have started to look more “developed” than “emerging” (and vice versa).
Naturally, in an investment universe of more than 70 countries there will always be some exceptions; selectivity and a robust active approach are still required to ensure investors are rewarded for the risk they take. But the emerging market debt asset class deserves a closer — and more balanced — assessment.
While developed market bonds still have much to offer investors as a defensive core allocation, emerging market debt also warrants a place at the global investment table. In today’s world of heightened volatility, it is not emerging market debt that has changed; it is developed markets.
PETER KENT: How the lines between emerging and developed markets have blurred
Developed market bonds still have much to offer, but emerging market debt deserves a place at the global investment table
Since 2022 we have been alerting investors to a regime shift in markets. Asset classes traditionally viewed as risk-free, such as the UK gilt and US treasury markets (and more recently German bunds), have seen a remarkable development. Volatility in these markets has shifted gear, resembling the volatility typically seen in emerging markets.
There is an ever-increasing blurring of lines between the behaviour of emerging and developed markets. Since 2022, returns in developed market bonds have been lacklustre, while in emerging market bonds returns have followed the historical pattern. At the same time, developed market volatility has spiked.
Despite headwinds of persistent dollar strength, and Russia's local currency debt being written down to zero in 2022, emerging market debt has shown remarkable resilience. Largely thanks to orthodox monetary policy, many emerging market central banks hiked interest rates at the first sign of inflation post-Covid. In contrast, most developed market central bankers deemed the same inflation “transitory” — bond markets suffered from the delayed, and amplified, rate cycles.
Moreover, expansionary fiscal surprises have compounded the volatility in developed markets bond markets — the UK gilt market, and more recently the German bund market, offer prime examples. Looking ahead, weaker developed market fiscal dynamics, coupled with stickier inflation, suggest this new, more volatile regime will persist: the blurring of lines between emerging markets and developed markets is likely to endure.
“Political instability”, “rising populism” and “unsustainable public finances” are traditionally terms associated with emerging markets, but now they appear in several large “developed” economies. While each country’s political backstory is unique, the common theme is a deterioration of macroeconomic fundamentals. There is little sign of the fiscal imbalances in the US and other “advanced” economies materially reversing, turning the traditional economic order on its head. The fallout of the tariff “war” will further add to uncertainty and volatility.
In contrast, many emerging market economies have strengthened their fiscal fundamentals over the past decade. After the 2013 taper tantrum many emerging market economies rebalanced, improving their resilience. Even after the Covid pandemic, many emerging market policymakers chose prudence, returning primary balances to surplus and stabilising debt-to-GDP. While there are notable exceptions, credible policymaking and fiscal reform are an unmistakable trend in emerging markets.
Recent credit rating actions reflect the shifting fiscal landscape — both France and the US have received negative actions, including downgrades, over the past two years. On the other hand, fundamental improvements in emerging market economies have spurred a positive trend in ratings. In 2024, upgrades in emerging markets regions clearly outnumbered downgrades, and 39 emerging market countries are now on a positive outlook, compared to just 20 on negative outlook.
The market has also taken note. A useful bellwether is the sovereign asset swap spread: a metric that shows, among other things, how much credit risk investors associate with a government bond by comparing its yield to the swap market. In recent years this spread has become more negative in major developed markets, reflecting concerns over the sustainability of public finances.
Another indicator of investor concern is the yield curve. A bear steepening — where long-term yields rise more than short-term yields — is indicative of more premium needed to compensate for debt issuance, inflation and fiscal instability. This unenviable phenomenon, normally reserved for emerging market bonds, is now appearing more regularly in developed market bonds, as seen in the US treasury, UK gilt and German bund markets in recent years.
The distinction between the bond markets of developed and emerging markets has become increasingly blurred. The challenge for asset allocators is a “quandary of the denominator”. When evaluating investments, allocators must consider both returns (the numerator) and risks (the denominator). With developed market bonds in a new volatility regime, the risk side of the equation has shifted, meaning higher returns are required to replicate past experience.
Today, developed market bonds are no longer “risk-free” and, with weaker developed market fiscal dynamics, this new regime of volatility is likely to persist. In contrast, many emerging markets have started to look more “developed” than “emerging” (and vice versa).
Naturally, in an investment universe of more than 70 countries there will always be some exceptions; selectivity and a robust active approach are still required to ensure investors are rewarded for the risk they take. But the emerging market debt asset class deserves a closer — and more balanced — assessment.
While developed market bonds still have much to offer investors as a defensive core allocation, emerging market debt also warrants a place at the global investment table. In today’s world of heightened volatility, it is not emerging market debt that has changed; it is developed markets.
• Kent is co-head of fixed income at Ninety One.
Lesotho faces Trump tariff economic death blow
Bank of America cuts SA growth forecast
Tariffs could cut $17bn from Japan’s car exports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Market Report
Nikkei on track to post almost 10% weekly loss
Business conditions fall further in March as demand falters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.