Opinion

CARTOON: Left behind the GNU

07 April 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, April 7 2025
Monday, April 7 2025

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC meets on future of GNU

Party brass to discuss coalition government as tensions with DA come off the boil
Politics
19 hours ago

PODCAST: Standard Bank warns of populist shift if GNU collapses

The fate of the DA as a member of GNU is in doubt after it dissented against the budget framework on Wednesday
Economy
2 days ago

JSE suffers R1-trillion rout on Trump tariffs and GNU fears

The all share index fell as much as 4.5% on GNU turmoil and Trump’s 30% tariff on SA goods
Markets
4 days ago

DA exit from GNU would rattle investor confidence further, analysts warn

Short-term business confidence may stabilise, but longer-term investor confidence is likely to weaken due to political instability, economist warns
Economy
4 days ago
Friday, April 4 2025
Friday, April 4 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: ‘Liberation Day’ madness a wake-up ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s calculated calm in the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Pretoria vs Washington — Trump’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER KENT: How the lines between emerging and ...
Opinion
5.
DAVE HOWELLS: Tongaat Hulett’s revival is sweet ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.