Tesla has a Nazi problem and Elon Musk is not helping
Musk’s ‘chainsaw for bureaucracy’ has shattered lives and caused his electric car company’s share to halve in value this year
04 April 2025 - 05:00
Elon Musk has a Nazi problem. Since he bought Twitter and rebranded it X, he has allowed right-wing extremists, hate speech, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia to run rampant on it.
Now Musk — after deliberately doing a Hitler salute twice after President Donald Trump’s inauguration — is the Nazi. At least in the minds of those leading a backlash against his various companies, especially Tesla, whose product has become known as “Swastikars” in online memes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.