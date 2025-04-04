NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why Russia should play peacemaker between the US and Iran
A constructive negotiation process is needed to help avoid a potential global conflict
The rapprochement between the US and Russia, amid reports that Washington has asked Moscow to mediate negotiations with Iran, could be a positive development for nuclear nonproliferation and enhanced security in the Middle East. However, several factors make the success of such a project an uncertain prospect.
According to Bloomberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to mediate talks between the US and Iran, after being asked to do so during a telephone call with US President Donald Trump. This request was apparently reiterated in discussions between US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at their recent meeting in Saudi Arabia. ..
