The all share index fell as much as 4.5% on GNU turmoil and Trump’s 30% tariff on SA goods
Prosus’s offer for Just Eat Takeaway may succeed, but not without testing its determination and commitment to prudent capital allocation
Agreement includes launch of an electronic travel authorisation system to and automate immigration procedures
DA and ANC locked in separate meetings to discuss a way to salvage the coalition and keep the budget process on track
Botswana high court dismisses bid by PwC and audit partner Rudi Binedell to have an interlocutory order set aside
Levies of 30% on exports to the US seen as a serious headwind requiring a calm, pragmatic approach
US is SA’s third-largest destination for automotive exports, with R35bn worth of vehicles shipped in 2024
Penalties unleash turbulence across world markets and draw condemnation from world leaders
An ultra-marathon is a big question of mind over matter — and Thulani Sibisi’s ultra-journey through life matters
Long fight for justice, living life to the fullest, motherhood, LA noir and comedy crime caper
CARTOON: Global inflation risk
JSE suffers R1-trillion rout on Trump tariffs and GNU fears
Trump’s tariffs pile more pressure on SA automotive sector
SA citrus exports at risk of being squeezed by Trump’s sweeping tariffs
Trump tariffs sending shock waves through SA’s economy
