KAIZER NYATSUMBA: SA manufacturers benefited from apartheid, but have suffered under democracy

There has been general concern in the country about the poor performance of manufacturing, a sector that is generally acknowledged to have considerable potential to create jobs for those with low skill levels. Various economists, scholars and commentators have raised red flags about our rate of deindustrialisation.
Despite repeated professed government commitments to stimulate local manufacturing, the sector has continued to underperform. It might be a good idea to go back in history to examine manufacturing’s trajectory in the country.
Manufacturing in SA owes a lot to both world wars, which saw the then colonial power, Britain, mired in conflict and unable to produce sufficient products for itself or its colonies. As a matter of necessity, the SA government of the time set up industries to encourage and support manufacturing, which was initially based on agriculture and mining.
Therefore, SA manufacturing owes much to the support it received from the pre-democracy governments in the form of various incentives and the imposition of import tariffs.
Like other sectors, manufacturing initially benefited handsomely from the democracy dividend, but it subsequently suffered badly following the democratic government’s decision to remove, without prior warning, the protective import tariffs and the other forms of support that were previously available to the sector.
This amounted to throwing an uncompetitive, previously cloistered sector of the economy to the wolves and expecting it to survive. Over the years, manufacturing has consequently shrunk considerably, both as a source of employment and as a contributor to the country’s GDP.
The global financial crisis of 2008/09 made things even worse for SA manufacturing, which has yet to return to pre-2008 levels of capacity utilisation, employment and contribution to the economy. The fact that the mining industry also struggled during the period following the global financial crisis worsened things for the manufacturing sector too, especially for its metals & engineering (M&E) subsector, which is a supplier to mining and construction, among other industries.
Though the government has often touted manufacturing as a potential source of employment for those with low skill levels, it has not done much to support the sector. Save for the belated imposition of some import tariffs and the designation of some manufactured products for use by the public sector, not much has been done to incentivise manufacturing and place local manufacturers in a position where they can be internationally competitive.
It is therefore understandable that SA manufacturers, which have historically been heavily reliant on government support, would clamour for the imposition of more import tariffs and for a more rigorous implementation of designation. Ironically, though, the imposition of import tariffs and localisation through designation are not a panacea for SA manufacturing’s problems.
Instead of encouraging innovation and improving competitiveness so that local manufacturers will be better placed to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (which seeks to create a huge, barrier-free common market on the continent), the government has focused on interventions that have the effect of making local manufacturers more sheltered and less competitive, both domestically and internationally.
Like the broader manufacturing sector, which benefited immensely from the paucity of imports as a result of the two world wars, SA’s M&E subsector thrived because of generous government support over the years. It was also a generous beneficiary of the apartheid government’s commitment to the armaments industry as it sought to be self-sustainable in the face of anti-apartheid economic sanctions.
Ironically, like the broader manufacturing sector, the previously cloistered M&E subsector found itself prematurely — and harshly — exposed to global competition following the dawn of democracy in 1994. In the Uruguay round of multilateral negotiations that culminated in the General Agreement on Tariffs & Trade in 1994, which preceded the formation of the World Trade Organisation a year later, a democratic SA introduced significant changes to its trade: import tariffs were reduced from an average of more than 20% in 1994 to an average of 7.1% in 2020 (International Trade Administration of SA, 2023).
The sudden removal of tariffs that had long protected SA manufacturers had a major impact on the country’s manufacturing sector, including its M&E subsector. Among the worst affected was the clothing, textile & leather sub-industry, but all manufacturing was adversely affected to varying degrees. This is clearly evident in the manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP before and after democracy: in 1992 and 1993 the manufacturing sector contributed 22.31% and 21.39%, respectively, but by 2022 this had dropped by almost half (12.04%).
Like the rest of the SA economy, the M&E subsector has continued to struggle since the global financial crisis of 2008/09. Sadly, concerns raised repeatedly by organised business bodies fell on deaf ears. It was as if the country’s leadership had other priorities, with business at the bottom of that list. Inevitably, in the post-2009 period, a significant number of companies went out of business or merged with others to ensure their survival — and hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost as retrenchments became a common occurrence.
As the economy worsened, so too did relations between employers and labour. The latter approached negotiations with a view to extract as much benefit as possible for its members, even if that led to some of those members subsequently getting laid off, and business fought a rearguard battle to limit the effect of yet another increase in an important input cost.
What is to be done? Import tariffs — where they are justified — and localisation are but a temporary solution. Far more important is the need for ways to be found to incentivise local manufacturers to innovate to be more competitive internationally. Sadly, that cannot happen without heavy investment in the latest production technologies.
While that is certain to lead to more job losses on the part of those with low skills, it will be important to ensure more jobs are created in other sectors of the economy, such as hospitality and tourism, given SA’s physical beauty and good weather.
Of course, that innovation and investment in production technologies must be accompanied by considerable improvement in our logistics infrastructure and a moderation in our high administered costs.
• Nyatsumba, a turnaround strategy expert, business rescue practitioner and chartered director, is MD of KMN Consulting. This is an edited excerpt from his latest book, ‘The Transformation and Turnaround of Employers’ Federation Seifsa’.
