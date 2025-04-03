JUSTIN DUARTE: Evolution puts blockchain on a sustainability path

Blockchain’s pivot to sustainability is transformative for industries seeking environmental accountability, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
Since bitcoin launched blockchain in 2009 the technology’s high electricity demands — often met by fossil fuels in places such as China — tied it to substantial carbon emissions.
Yet its decentralised, immutable nature, where no single party can alter data, offers unmatched transparency and security. By adopting energy-efficient consensus mechanisms, tapping renewable energy and using carbon offsets, blockchain is proving its worth in sustainability efforts. From trading carbon credits to cutting waste, it’s a digital tool with growing potential to support global environmental goals, reshaping how businesses approach resource management in an increasingly eco-conscious world.
Blockchain’s early reputation as an energy guzzler stemmed from crypto mining, particularly bitcoin’s reliance on proof-of-work systems that demanded vast computing power. Much of this occurred in regions such as China, where coal-powered grids amplified the carbon footprint. Despite this, the technology’s core strengths — decentralisation and data integrity — make it a compelling platform for sustainability. As businesses face pressure to align with environmental targets, blockchain’s ability to evolve offers a digital bridge to a greener future, balancing economic needs with ecological imperatives.
Blockchain’s pivot to sustainability is transformative for industries seeking environmental accountability. Its transparent, reliable framework bypasses inefficient central authorities, boosting trust in corporate governance and sustainability reporting.
Carbon credit trading, once plagued by fraud, benefits from blockchain’s data integrity. Innovations such as Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system, which cuts energy use dramatically compared with bitcoin’s proof-of-work, highlight the technology’s adaptability.
This evolution positions blockchain as a cornerstone for sustainable digital ecosystems, aligning economic efficiency with ecological responsibility.
The technology’s transparency ensures all users can access verified data, fostering accountability in supply chains and corporate practices. For example, it prevents manipulation in sustainability reporting, a common issue with traditional systems.
By leveraging renewable energy sources for its operations, blockchain further reduces its environmental impact. This adaptability makes it a powerful ally for businesses aiming to meet stringent global standards, such as those set by the UN sustainable development goals, while maintaining operational efficiency in a digital-first world.
Sustainability tokens
Sustainability tokens are crypto assets funding green initiatives. FishCoin tracks fish supply chains to reduce waste, tackling overfishing, where 89% of stocks are strained. Fishermen log catch data on the blockchain, earning tokens that improve supply chain visibility and cut the 60% seafood loss rate. HARA Agri tokens help farmers log data, curbing 30% food loss by optimising crop management. Plastic Bank tokens reward plastic collection, building a circular economy as waste is recycled into new products. SolarCoin boosts solar energy with tradable rewards, while CarbonX credits enhance carbon offset transparency. These examples underscore blockchain’s ability to drive sustainable outcomes.
These tokens align financial incentives with environmental goals, a model that could inspire broader adoption. By using blockchain’s secure, traceable ledger, they ensure data reliability, building trust among stakeholders. This approach not only addresses pressing ecological challenges but also demonstrates how digital innovation can create scalable, impactful solutions for sustainability.
SA, targeting net-zero by 2050 under the Paris Agreement, passed the Climate Change Act 22 of 2024, setting carbon budgets for companies. Blockchain could streamline compliance, offering transparent reporting and aiding carbon credit trades under the Carbon Tax Act of 2019. Given the country’s unstable, fossil fuel-heavy grid, businesses should adopt energy-efficient blockchain solutions, drawing inspiration from SolarCoin to bolster renewable energy efforts.
With frequent power outages and reliance on coal, SA’s energy context demands innovation. Blockchain’s potential to verify renewable energy production or track emissions could help companies meet regulatory requirements while reducing carbon tax liabilities. As the act comes into force, integrating blockchain into sustainability strategies could position SA firms as leaders in the regional shift towards greener practices, leveraging digital tools to address local challenges.
From its energy-intensive roots, blockchain has matured into a sustainability ally. Its decentralised design fosters efficiency and trust, supporting initiatives from renewable energy to waste reduction. Once seen as an environmental liability, it now offers solutions through energy-efficient upgrades and transparent systems.
As it evolves, blockchain provides businesses a digital path to environmental responsibility, proving that technological progress and ecological stewardship can coexist. In a world demanding accountability, blockchain’s role in sustainability is not just promising — it’s essential, offering limitless potential for a digitally enabled, eco-friendly future.
• Duarte is a candidate attorney at Werksmans Attorneys. This article was reviewed by director and sustainability head Natalie Scott and associate Janice Geel.
JUSTIN DUARTE: Evolution puts blockchain on a sustainability path
Technology’s transparency ensures users can access verified data, fostering accountability in supply chains and corporate practices
