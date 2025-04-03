With the 2025 sugar season having commenced, the SA sugar industry remains under threat. A combination of falling global sugar prices, weakening demand, the sugar tax and rising volumes of cheap imports continues to undermine the sector’s long-term sustainability.
DAVE HOWELLS: Tongaat Hulett’s revival is sweet relief
Sugar producer contributes about R9.3bn to national GDP annually, and employs more than 2,670 people
With the 2025 sugar season having commenced, the SA sugar industry remains under threat. A combination of falling global sugar prices, weakening demand, the sugar tax and rising volumes of cheap imports continues to undermine the sector’s long-term sustainability.
The sugar sector plays a vital role in sustaining many SA livelihoods — at least 1-million people depend on it. At the heart of this system are the millers — the critical link between sugar cane growers and the production of refined sugar and related products.
Among these, few companies hold as much significance as Tongaat Hulett. With operations spanning more than a century and comprising three sugar mills, a refinery and an animal feeds facility, the company is embedded in the KwaZulu-Natal community and local economy. Yet its full impact stretches far beyond provincial borders.
Over the years Tongaat Hulett has fostered economic development and supported thousands of jobs in SA’s broader agricultural and agri-processing sectors. Its operations contribute about R9.3bn to national GDP annually, employing more than 2,670 people.
A further 25,563 jobs depend on its continued operations, many in rural Maidstone, Amatikulu and Felixton communities where its mills operate and where there are limited employment opportunities.
Yet almost three years ago, after financial misstatements and historic mismanagement under the previous leadership, Tongaat Hulett faced liquidation, a scenario that would have triggered economic devastation. The ripple effects would have run far down the sugar supply chain, leading to job losses, financial ruin for small-scale growers, and instability in this invaluable sector.
Instead, the company entered into business rescue in October 2022 that has provided a critical lifeline to protect jobs, sustain growers and secure the business’s long-term viability. Most importantly, it allowed the sugar mills and refinery to continue operating. Those facilities have an installed capacity to produce more than 600,000 tonnes of refined sugar a year. A significant portion of the raw material is supplied by about 15,000 black sugar cane farmers who depend on Tongaat Hulett for their livelihoods.
Without Tongaat Hulett, these small-scale farmers would have lost access to a guaranteed market for their cane, with unavoidable knock-on effects on the local economy. The consequential financial distress would have pushed many family-run farms to the brink of collapse, wiping out years of progress and development within the sector.
Tongaat Hulett’s closure also would have affected other sugar industry players, potentially leading to widespread instability in the broader supply chain. Transport companies, packaging suppliers and agricultural input providers would have seen their revenue streams dry up, leading to further business closures and job losses.
Vote of confidence
Finally, the collapse of Tongaat Hulett would have undoubtably undermined confidence in the SA sugar industry, deterring future investment and threatening the long-term sustainability of a sector that has been a stalwart of the country’s agricultural economy.
The business rescue process has provided a much-needed intervention to avoid this catastrophe, with support from the Industrial Development Corporation, which has injected a substantial amount in postcommencement financing, enabling Tongaat Hulett to maintain operations, pay workers and continue providing growers with a stable market for their sugar cane.
In preparation for the sugar season, off-season maintenance and investment totalling R460m have been carried out over the past year across Tongaat Hulett’s operations. That includes infrastructure upgrades at all three mills to improve efficiency and performance.
The decision to enter business rescue was not just about saving a business; it was also about preserving livelihoods, stabilising an essential industry, and ensuring that the sugar sector continues to contribute to the SA economy.
In line with the legally binding business rescue plan, which was adopted and approved by more than 98% of creditors voting on January 11 2024, the closing of the SA sale of assets transaction to the Vision Parties is drawing ever closer.
As a result, the business is well positioned to begin its transition towards a stable, sustainable future under the eventual ownership of Vision, which has appointed Gavin Dalgleish as CEO. He will take the helm of Vision Sugar later this month.
Once the business is transferred to Vision in terms of the business rescue plan he will lead the stabilisation and turnaround of the sugar business, as well as its strategic diversification.
• Howells is MD of Tongaat Hulett.
