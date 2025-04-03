ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: Lessons from Jamaica: dealing with SA’s debt crisis by following the IMF playbook
The country’s adoption of fiscal rules tackled the debt problem head-on
03 April 2025 - 05:00
SA’s debt servicing has become the largest expenditure item in the national budget, prompting finance minister Enoch Godongwana to warn that failure to address the growing debt burden could push the country into a fiscal crisis.
With a debt-to-GDP ratio of 75.1%, SA’s situation may not yet be as severe as that of France or the US, both of which exceed 100%. However, the trajectory is concerning. SA’s debt surged from R627bn (23.6% of GDP) in 2008-09 to R5.26-trillion (74.1% of GDP) now, leading to an unsustainable debt service cost of 21.6% of revenue. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.