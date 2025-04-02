RENOSI MOKATE: Ensuring meaningful public participation in national consultative initiatives

A new local government white paper aims to modernise and create effective local government systems through a comprehensive consultation process. Picture: 123RF
In recent months President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched two significant national initiatives aimed at shaping SA’s future: a national dialogue and the development of a new local government white paper.
The national dialogue aims to establish a 30-year vision for the country and identify solutions that genuinely improve the lives of its people in response to the challenges they, and the nation, face.
The new local government white paper aims to modernise and create effective local government systems through a comprehensive consultation process that evaluates the current system, its successes and failures, and its suitability for achieving long-term sustainable development within municipalities.
Both initiatives emphasise achieving their goals through extensive consultation with the country’s citizens, highlighting the importance of public engagement in governance.
Engaging in dialogue and consultation with citizens during the introduction of new policies, legislation and government strategies (integrated development plans) is embedded in the country’s constitution, legislative framework and tradition (the multiparty negotiation process, for example).
However, it is fair to say that despite this, participatory processes have not always been satisfactory or achieved the desired outcomes. This is due to their design, resourcing and citizen apathy, which is generated by the trust deficit between citizens and the government. Participatory processes must be practical, and structured mechanisms need to be established to ensure meaningful participation, transparency and mutual accountability.
Considering that the success of the national dialogue and the creation of a new local government white paper depends on incorporating citizen input, public participation cannot merely function as a procedural requirement. It must empower citizens to express their concerns, contribute ideas and actively shape policies that directly affect their lives. Previous experiences have shown that consultation processes can sometimes be superficial, failing to engage local voices in ways that truly influence policy decisions.
To avoid this pitfall, these initiatives must promote inclusivity and accessibility, tailoring approaches to the nature of the issues at hand. For example, the greater the complexity of issues (such as in the case of the NHI Bill), the more essential it is to ensure that information is presented in simplified form and in languages that participants are comfortable with and that the stakeholder engagement process is inclusive regarding who is involved and how they participate. Careful consideration must be given to the relevant stakeholder ecosystems to ensure a cross-section of the right people are at the table.
A significant challenge in implementing these initiatives will be the trust deficit between citizens, government and other stakeholders. Trust in governance is crucial for the success of public policies, and its absence can lead to apathy, resistance or even active opposition. To address this, engagement processes must be transparent and credible. This includes clearly communicating the objectives of the initiatives, ensuring that public feedback is genuinely considered, and making decision-making as open as possible.
Cognisance must also be taken of the existing power imbalances and access to the necessary resources to participate effectively in public dialogues. A perception that the process is primarily driven by the elite, with communities merely serving to legitimise it, will undermine the legitimacy of these processes.
Multiple stakeholders — including government officials, civil society organisations, community members and the private sector — must collaborate effectively for these initiatives to be genuinely transformative. Given the historical tensions and lack of trust among these groups, it is essential to integrate mechanisms that promote consensus-building and conflict resolution.
Alternative dispute resolution methods, such as mediation and facilitated dialogue, can support this. These methods provide a platform for stakeholders to agree on a clear agenda and the rules of engagement, thereby creating an environment for collaboratively and constructively co-creating solutions. Where conflicts cannot be resolved amicably, mechanisms can be intentionally devised to address highly contentious issues.
Concluding the process with an action plan, alongside an implementation and monitoring plan, is vital to ensure mutual accountability and ongoing interaction through which trust can be rebuilt and reinforced. Drawing on the wealth of experience and expertise that the country possesses in conflict mediation and facilitated dialogue will be beneficial.
Transparency should be a cornerstone of these initiatives. Citizens should have access to regular updates on the progress of the national dialogue and the new local government white paper. This can be achieved through digital platforms, public meetings and accessible reports that detail how citizen input is integrated. Furthermore, there must be mechanisms for mutual accountability, ensuring that government officials and public participants are held responsible for their commitments.
A framework that establishes feedback loops — allowing citizens to see how their contributions influence outcomes — will be essential in sustaining engagement and rebuilding trust. Embedding these processes into governance institutions will lay the foundation for transparency and accountability in future engagements.
The national dialogue and the creation of a new local government white paper present crucial opportunities for SA to enhance democratic governance and address local government challenges. However, for these initiatives to succeed they must go beyond mere rhetoric and be executed with structured participation mechanisms that ensure meaningful engagement, transparency, and mutual accountability.
By fostering trust and guaranteeing that all voices are genuinely heard, these initiatives can lead to a more inclusive and effective governance system that truly reflects the aspirations of SA’s citizens.
RENOSI MOKATE: Ensuring meaningful public participation in national consultative initiatives
Mokate is executive chair at Concentric Alliance.
