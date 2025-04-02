HEATH MUCHENA: Why digital freedom depends on peer-to-peer money

Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration. Picture: Dado Ruvic
In a cashless future, who controls your money?
We’re living in an era where cash — real, physical cash — is quietly disappearing.In Sweden, shops barely accept banknotes. In Nigeria, cash shortages spark protests as mobile money dominates. Even the US sees more stores going card-only, no questions asked.
For governments, central banks and big tech platforms, the dream of a cashless society is becoming reality.But here’s the question no-one’s asking loudly enough: what do we lose when cash goes extinct?
Cash has always been more than paper. It’s freedom in your pocket. It’s instant, private, permissionless. You don’t need a credit score, a bank, or anyone’s approval to hand over a banknote and receive something in return. It’s financial autonomy boiled down to the simplest human transaction — peer to peer.
Without it, every digital payment you make leaves a trail, subject to fees, censorship, oversight or manipulation. Without cash, the ability to transact freely becomes contingent on your identity, compliance or geography.
And while we scroll through tap-to-pay apps and marvel at their ease, few realise that bitcoin was designed to fix exactly this problem.It’s almost ironic. Today, bitcoin is synonymous with investment portfolios, hedge fund balance sheets and headlines about price swings. It’s called “digital gold,” a hedge against inflation, a long-term store of value.
But rewind to its origin, to that now-legendary white paper released in 2008. Satoshi Nakamoto didn’t talk about price targets or asset classes. He talked about a “peer-to-peer electronic cash system”.
A system that could allow anyone, anywhere, to send money directly to anyone else — no middlemen, no banks, no trusted third parties.That vision wasn’t about speculation. It was about rebuilding financial exchange itself — online, open and uncensorable.
Here’s the hard truth: the more digital money becomes, the less control we have over it.Today’s dominant digital payment rails — whether run by banks, governments or fintech giants — come with trade-offs. High fees for remittances. Transaction limits. Blacklists. Data harvesting. Hidden gatekeepers.
It’s not just theoretical. Ask small traders in Kenya who lose 10% of their earnings trying to send money across borders. Ask gig workers in the Philippines facing weeks-long delays withdrawing their pay. Ask protesters in Canada who had bank accounts frozen overnight.
Even central bank digital currencies are poised to amplify this control. Programmable money, expiry dates, transaction restrictions. You may not feel it in a stable, well-banked economy. But imagine the risk if you’re in Venezuela, Lebanon or Zimbabwe, where financial repression is an everyday reality.
What’s the alternative? True peer-to-peer electronic cash.A system where you don’t need permission to join. Where fees aren’t dictated by middlemen. Where privacy is the default, not the exception.
Bitcoin — yes, even in its current form — still enables this. So does its offspring: networks, forks and emerging protocols focused on scalability and speed. Technologies such as the Lightning Network are making strides to enable faster, cheaper microtransactions on bitcoin’s backbone.
But the cultural shift? That’s on us. Because if bitcoin remains purely a speculative instrument, hoarded rather than circulated, its potential as everyday money fades. What makes money powerful isn’t just how much it’s worth — it’s how often it moves. Economic freedom comes not from stacking digital coins, but from spending them without gatekeepers.
Africa, for example, is a continent of entrepreneurs. Yet much of commerce happens in tiny increments — microloans, daily wages, street vendor sales. Here’s the challenge: traditional banks and payment networks don’t handle small transactions well.
Credit card fees, compliance costs and red tape make it impractical to send or receive small sums regularly. Peer-to-peer electronic cash could break down these barriers. Its ability to handle microtransactions at negligible cost unlocks new business models such as pay-as-you-go services, crowdfunding and community savings pools, or cross-border freelancing payments for digital workers. This is financial inclusion — not just in theory but in action.
This isn’t about being anti-bank, antigovernment, or anti-technology. Quite the opposite. It’s about ensuring that in a world racing towards digitisation we don’t lose the most important feature of money: our ability to use it freely.
The conversation about cash’s demise shouldn’t just be about convenience. It should be about control. And it should include a serious discussion on how to preserve the autonomy physical cash once offered, now in a digital form.
Bitcoin — whether as a store of value or daily currency — is still one of the best tools humanity has ever created to do just that. But only if we use it.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of “Artificial Intelligence Applied” and “Tokenized Trillions”.
