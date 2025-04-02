DONALD SELAMOLELA: Assassinations of Transnet employees are economic sabotage

The targeted killing of Transnet staff who are trying to shut the taps of corruption is the worst form of economic sabotage. I argue it is worse than the killing of whistle-blowers.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport, which I chair, has just completed a weeklong visit to two specific state-owned entities (SOEs) that are tasked with rolling out enormous infrastructure and thereby contributing to SA’s economic growth.
The first was the SA National Roads Agency’s Wild Coast bridge projects, which are intended to shorten the route from Durban to East London by 85km. The bridges, Msikaba and Mtentu, are less than 20km apart, yet driving between them currently takes three hours in a good vehicle.
This fact signifies how inaccessible Pondoland has been over the years, which is sad considering the region’s illustrious contribution to black people’s struggle against apartheid.
The second visit was to facilities of Transnet, an SOE that is meant to meaningfully contribute to economic development while creating jobs and sustaining the SA and regional economy. The first stop was Richards Bay Port, where the collaborative nature of work between private and public entities was clearly demonstrated. Unfortunately, the story became quite different when the focus shifted to the Durban Port operations.
The committee heard how Transnet was “helping the National Prosecuting Authority gather evidence upon which convictions could be achieved”. That sounded ominous, and what was to follow gave committee members the proverbial goosebumps.
We were told a man had been arrested for killing another in Vereeniging after mistaking him for a Transnet employee. The ensuing investigation led the Hawks to a Transnet employee working at the Durban Port Pier 1 Terminal. The man was criminally charged, and while that process was under way a disciplinary process kicked in between him and Transnet. He went AWOL, and it has been six months since he last reported for work.
On this matter a police officer with 20 years of experience was also arrested, but got given bail. He was subsequently arrested again for violating bail conditions related to the murder of the Vereeniging man who had been mistakenly identified as being a Transnet employee.
The news got worse at the Durban Port. It emerged that when an official is hired to fill particular posts, Transnet also has to hire bodyguards, even though this is often not an adequate mechanism of protection.
These Transnet killings amount to an intimidation tactic by a sophisticated syndicate, which among other criminal acts controls an operation to illegally siphon fuel from the Transnet fuel pipeline that links Durban to the inland market. The pipeline cannot be fitted with sensors given the high pressure volumes in the pipeline, which can fill a 20,000l truck in 20 minutes. Installing a valve on a fuel pipeline that is 1.5m underground requires the involvement of an employee. On any day, in any language and by any means, this is economic sabotage.
The portfolio committee on transport I lead will not tire in striving to protect state and SOE employees involved in megaprojects from these criminals. the time has come for the state to say this far and no further.
The pipeline is a national key point that ought to be guarded by the defence force, and tampering with it should have serious consequences, including being charged with espionage. Killing Transnet employees is the worst possible criminal conduct. Transnet is the heartbeat of the SA economy, and if any meaningful growth is to be realised Transnet must work.
Killings in our country are a regrettably common occurrence, and far too many take place without consequence for the perpetrator and those behind them. Transnet must never be allowed to be the new gold field for contract killings, for if it is we might as well forget about regional economic growth and the long needed African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The mood was sombre at this point of the briefing during the oversight visit. But we refuse to be intimidated by thuggery. We refuse to allow underdevelopment caused by collective fear.
• Selamolela, an MP and member of the ANC’s national executive committee, chairs the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport.
DONALD SELAMOLELA: Assassinations of Transnet employees are economic sabotage
The Transnet killings are committed by a group that controls an operation to illegally siphon fuel from the Transnet fuel pipeline that links Durban to the inland market
