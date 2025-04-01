ROGER HISLOP: Earning pennies on the peanuts

There is a problem with AI. It doesn’t do what it says on the box. In most applications it is largely useless, but also incredibly expensive.
It is true that the past five years has seen some truly incredible software technology being developed. It takes stupendous amounts of data and makes sense of it. It automates interactions with humans, guessing what they’ll do next. It can create pseudo-original content at the click of a button.
But what investment firms and sovereign wealth funds are pumping untold hundreds of billions of dollars into is not amazing technology, it’s into “AI”. The papier mâché, smoke-blowing grift of our generation.
Hundreds of billions of dollars. That’s the annual revenues of BP ($200bn) or Shell ($300bn). Companies with an actual product, even if it is extracted from the earth. SA’s whole economy for an entire year is $378bn.
What is all that cash being spent on? It’s going into offices full of software developers and data scientists, gargantuan data centres and the pockets of global tech bros.
These quick trillions are being dropped because AI will add $2.4bn to Kenya’s economy by 2030, don’t you know? It’ll add $15bn to Nigeria’s economy by 2030! Any number of publications say AI will add $1.2-trillion to Africa’s GDP by 2030.
Says who? Says the people who are laser-focused on making money from it. Google. Microsoft. Meta. OpenAI. Global management consulting firms. Lobby groups.
Where does that $1.2-trillion number come from? After chasing it down, I found it comes from the intro infographic of a UN Development Programme report. It is actually $1.5-trillion, “if African businesses could capture 10% of the global AI market”. Guess who actually came up with the number? PWC. How did it come up with it? Who knows. Who cares?
Curiously, $1.2-trillion is almost exactly the same number we were told 5G mobile phone tech would add to the global economy by 2030. It didn’t. It won’t.
The people giving us the red-hot growth numbers are indistinguishable from the people who told us global networks of fibreoptic IP data cables would cause a trillion-dollar explosion of innovation and business growth that the world had never before seen.
It’s all nonsense. There is AI, and then there is “AI”. We’re being drenched in “AI” right now.
Those hypnotically grand numbers in the breathless media and social media coverage are without exception generated by the tech vendors. They’re pumping the market as hard as they can, as fast as they can.
The trillions to be dumped into “AI” will apparently magically create even more trillions across global economies. It can do this because the AI we’re being sold is made up of actual magic.
Hype, boom, bust, laughing tech bros.
Over the longer term, the coming bust will be a good thing. The hype will suck money out of the greedy morons in investment banking and sovereign funds, and dump it into tech multinationals and well-connected start-ups, where it will evaporate.
The losses will be quietly written down and never spoken of again. The large corporates that spend fortunes will curse and spit but sorry, not sorry for them.
What it will leave will be a smoking wreckage. But among the rusted hulks of large language models and gen-AI bots will be some absolutely phenomenal tech that smart engineers will haul out, dust off and buy for pennies on the dollar.
If I was a gambling man, I’d say this whole hype-boom-bust will be done by 2028, and the tech industry will regroup around the leftover flotsam and jetsam and start creating brilliant new start-ups by 2030. Buying tech for peanuts from the fire sales of today’s enormously over-leveraged “AI” companies.
Let’s go back to 1999. The telecom industry was at war, with itself and with start-up “next generation” telcos.There were entirely new companies that went from nowhere to hundreds of billions in valuation in the blink of an eye.
Global Crossing. i2i. Global One. MCI WorldCom. The investment funds dropped $1-trillion into next-gen ISP and fibre operators in less than five years from 1998-2002. That’s $1.75-trillion in today’s money.
And then these companies went bust, leaving their execs filthy rich, employees sacked and investors licking their wounds. For a bit of a walk down nostalgia lane, read “Surviving the Fiber-Optic Fire Sale” on Wired magazine.
Global Crossing.Valued at $47bn in 1999; bankrupt by 2002; its bones acquired by Level 3 in 2011 for $3bn (including $1.1bn in debt). Red-hot hype? Check. Accounting scandal? Check. Shareholder revolt? Check. Fire-sale offload? Check. It never once made a profit.
In the fourth quarter of 2001 the company lost $3.4bn on revenues of $793m. What went wrong? Global Crossing was selling a mirage of a product to global corporations that were not actually buying.Last year OpenAI made $3.7bn in sales with $5bn in expenses. It values itself at $150bn, according to the New York Times.
In January OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said: “We are now confident we know how to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) as we have traditionally understood it.” And, “We love our current products, but we are here for the glorious future. With superintelligence, we can do anything else.”
Billions in costs, no profits, products that don’t do what they say and executives poised to personally make billions on the back of their fantastical dream-weaving.
Is this sounding familiar? It should.
• Hislop is an operational technology consultant and editor of AfricaAINews.com.
ROGER HISLOP: Earning pennies on the peanuts
Take care as AI is a rinse-and-repeat of the 5G, dot-com and undersea fibre boom/busts
Hislop is an operational technology consultant and editor of AfricaAINews.com.
