LARRY COOKE: Africa embraces crypto and, through it, economic growth

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly challenging old paradigms, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
The phrase “cash is king” reflects the long-standing dominance of fiat currencies in global financial systems. However, with the rapid pace of digital transformation, cryptocurrencies are increasingly gaining attention as a modern complement to traditional financial systems
In Africa in particular this transition is not merely the stuff of theory — it's happening right now. While cash remains a cornerstone of most African economic systems, cryptocurrencies are increasingly challenging old paradigms, as did mobile money, but offering more innovative, decentralised solutions to the current financial needs of the consumer.
Crypto and fiat are more similar than you think
Since it first burst onto the global economic scene not too long ago, cryptocurrency has been plagued by misconceptions. Cryptocurrency has sometimes been misunderstood as risky or unregulated, in contrast to the perceived stability of fiat currencies. However, when you look a little closer it’s apparent that the differences between these two systems are not as vast as they seem. Both serve as mediums of exchange, stores of value and units of account, and they share attributes like divisibility, portability and even scarcity.
The key distinction lies in governance. Fiat currencies are centralised and backed by governments and monetary authorities, while cryptocurrencies operate on decentralised blockchain technology. This decentralisation makes crypto transactions irreversible and immutable, relying on coded “trust” rather than institutional guarantees.
So, in many ways crypto represents a digital evolution of the principles that have underpinned fiat currency for centuries. This understanding is gradually gaining ground across the world, and in countries such as SA, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, it is resulting in rapid gains in acceptance and adoption of crypto as a complement to traditional finance systems, offering innovative solutions and expanding access to financial services.
SA, for example, is estimated to have more than 5.8-million crypto holders, while across Africa there are 43-million to 44-million crypto holders, and globally there are over 560-million crypto holders. These numbers highlight a growing confidence in cryptocurrencies as an alternative to traditional cash, despite some lingering misconceptions.
The role of regulation as an enabler of crypto’s growth in Africa
Of course, the shift from growing acceptance to widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies requires a strong foundation — and that foundation is regulation, not just political hype. Without clear, consistent legal frameworks crypto may be perceived as a higher-risk option for users and institutions. Fortunately, the global legal community is increasingly coming to terms with cryptographic mechanics and operations, recognising the value and legitimacy of cryptocurrencies and contributing to the development of laws that protect consumers, define industry standards and address risks.
In SA regulators have taken important preliminary steps following the advent of the intergovernmental Crypto Assets Regulatory Working Group, including classifying crypto assets as financial products under the oversight of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a fringe concept; they are now a legitimate part of the financial landscape.
Crypto asset service providers are also required to register as accountable institutions under the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and obtain licensing. This move ensures that crypto operations meet stringent consumer protection and market integrity requirements. Similarly, in Kenya a policy framework for digital assets is being developed to address challenges such as money laundering and fraud, while Ghana’s central bank is piloting the e-Cedi, a digital currency designed to complement its traditional financial system.
While these are all moves in the right direction, a robust regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies has to address several critical components. Protecting consumers from fraud and financial loss is a priority, especially given that trust is essential to the success of any financial system. Standardisation through clear definitions and taxonomies will help eliminate ambiguity, providing all stakeholders, from consumers to businesses, with a solid understanding of their rights and obligations. Ethical advertising practices and public education initiatives also play a significant role in overcoming lingering misconceptions, ensuring that potential users are well-informed.
Then, the integration of cybersecurity measures is vital for protecting against cyber threats, while establishing clear territoriality rules ensures that legal jurisdictions are well-defined and unambiguous. Effective legal frameworks will also have checks and balances in place to address issues such as dispute resolution, internal and external auditing and compliance with global standards, without being overbearing or stifling to an emerging industry that could assist in solving various other macroeconomic problems.
By incorporating these elements regulatory systems can provide a secure, transparent and fair environment for cryptocurrencies to be used effectively. Importantly, these measures are not just about compliance; they are essential for legitimising cryptocurrencies and fostering their integration into mainstream economies.
It’s no coincidence that regulation plays such a crucial role in the mainstreaming of crypto. History has shown that societies evolve based on their foundational structures — and financial systems are no exception. When legal frameworks recognise and support digital transformation and cryptocurrencies they create the conditions for broader societal adoption. This is already evident in crypto’s growth statistics to date, despite it being a relative newcomer to global financial systems compared to centuries-old fiat currencies. Today, there are over 560-million crypto holders around the world and over 2.8-billion mobile wallet users. When you compare these figures to the estimated 4-billion bank account holders globally, it’s clear that digital finance is rising to prominence extremely rapidly.
The bottom line is that cryptocurrencies are no longer a fringe concept; they are now a legitimate part of the financial landscape. For Africa, embracing this reality will unlock economic growth, enhance financial inclusion and position many countries as leaders in the global digital economy. While cash continues to play a central role, crypto is emerging as a significant player, poised to complement and enhance the financial systems of the future.
LARRY COOKE: Africa embraces crypto and, through it, economic growth
SA is estimated to have more than 5.8-million crypto holders, while across Africa there are up to 44-million crypto holders
The phrase “cash is king” reflects the long-standing dominance of fiat currencies in global financial systems. However, with the rapid pace of digital transformation, cryptocurrencies are increasingly gaining attention as a modern complement to traditional financial systems
In Africa in particular this transition is not merely the stuff of theory — it's happening right now. While cash remains a cornerstone of most African economic systems, cryptocurrencies are increasingly challenging old paradigms, as did mobile money, but offering more innovative, decentralised solutions to the current financial needs of the consumer.
Crypto and fiat are more similar than you think
Since it first burst onto the global economic scene not too long ago, cryptocurrency has been plagued by misconceptions. Cryptocurrency has sometimes been misunderstood as risky or unregulated, in contrast to the perceived stability of fiat currencies. However, when you look a little closer it’s apparent that the differences between these two systems are not as vast as they seem. Both serve as mediums of exchange, stores of value and units of account, and they share attributes like divisibility, portability and even scarcity.
The key distinction lies in governance. Fiat currencies are centralised and backed by governments and monetary authorities, while cryptocurrencies operate on decentralised blockchain technology. This decentralisation makes crypto transactions irreversible and immutable, relying on coded “trust” rather than institutional guarantees.
So, in many ways crypto represents a digital evolution of the principles that have underpinned fiat currency for centuries. This understanding is gradually gaining ground across the world, and in countries such as SA, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, it is resulting in rapid gains in acceptance and adoption of crypto as a complement to traditional finance systems, offering innovative solutions and expanding access to financial services.
SA, for example, is estimated to have more than 5.8-million crypto holders, while across Africa there are 43-million to 44-million crypto holders, and globally there are over 560-million crypto holders. These numbers highlight a growing confidence in cryptocurrencies as an alternative to traditional cash, despite some lingering misconceptions.
The role of regulation as an enabler of crypto’s growth in Africa
Of course, the shift from growing acceptance to widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies requires a strong foundation — and that foundation is regulation, not just political hype. Without clear, consistent legal frameworks crypto may be perceived as a higher-risk option for users and institutions. Fortunately, the global legal community is increasingly coming to terms with cryptographic mechanics and operations, recognising the value and legitimacy of cryptocurrencies and contributing to the development of laws that protect consumers, define industry standards and address risks.
In SA regulators have taken important preliminary steps following the advent of the intergovernmental Crypto Assets Regulatory Working Group, including classifying crypto assets as financial products under the oversight of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
Crypto asset service providers are also required to register as accountable institutions under the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and obtain licensing. This move ensures that crypto operations meet stringent consumer protection and market integrity requirements. Similarly, in Kenya a policy framework for digital assets is being developed to address challenges such as money laundering and fraud, while Ghana’s central bank is piloting the e-Cedi, a digital currency designed to complement its traditional financial system.
While these are all moves in the right direction, a robust regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies has to address several critical components. Protecting consumers from fraud and financial loss is a priority, especially given that trust is essential to the success of any financial system. Standardisation through clear definitions and taxonomies will help eliminate ambiguity, providing all stakeholders, from consumers to businesses, with a solid understanding of their rights and obligations. Ethical advertising practices and public education initiatives also play a significant role in overcoming lingering misconceptions, ensuring that potential users are well-informed.
Then, the integration of cybersecurity measures is vital for protecting against cyber threats, while establishing clear territoriality rules ensures that legal jurisdictions are well-defined and unambiguous. Effective legal frameworks will also have checks and balances in place to address issues such as dispute resolution, internal and external auditing and compliance with global standards, without being overbearing or stifling to an emerging industry that could assist in solving various other macroeconomic problems.
By incorporating these elements regulatory systems can provide a secure, transparent and fair environment for cryptocurrencies to be used effectively. Importantly, these measures are not just about compliance; they are essential for legitimising cryptocurrencies and fostering their integration into mainstream economies.
It’s no coincidence that regulation plays such a crucial role in the mainstreaming of crypto. History has shown that societies evolve based on their foundational structures — and financial systems are no exception. When legal frameworks recognise and support digital transformation and cryptocurrencies they create the conditions for broader societal adoption. This is already evident in crypto’s growth statistics to date, despite it being a relative newcomer to global financial systems compared to centuries-old fiat currencies. Today, there are over 560-million crypto holders around the world and over 2.8-billion mobile wallet users. When you compare these figures to the estimated 4-billion bank account holders globally, it’s clear that digital finance is rising to prominence extremely rapidly.
The bottom line is that cryptocurrencies are no longer a fringe concept; they are now a legitimate part of the financial landscape. For Africa, embracing this reality will unlock economic growth, enhance financial inclusion and position many countries as leaders in the global digital economy. While cash continues to play a central role, crypto is emerging as a significant player, poised to complement and enhance the financial systems of the future.
• Cooke is legal adviser at Binance Africa.
ALSO READ:
CHRISTO DE WIT: Bitcoin’s wild ride
CHRISTO DE WIT: Go stable if you’re able
HEATH MUCHENA: Inside Trump’s plan to make bitcoin America’s secret weapon
MARIUS REITZ: Bitcoin’s rise and SA-born Luno are shaping future of crypto
HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin’s a lifeboat in stormy seas
MARIUS REITZ: Climb into the crypt with bitcoin, fast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Hut 8 and Eric Trump establish bitcoin mining company
HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT: Still too cryptic to oust even the humble rand
HEATH MUCHENA: Trump, bitcoin and the billionaire coup that could redefine ...
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The trouble with tech
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.