ATHOL TROLLIP: Why voting against the 2025 budget is the right thing to do

Before the storm: finance minister Enoch Godongwana leaves a pre-budget press conference in Cape Town on February 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
“Don't tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.” This quote, often attributed to former US president Joe Biden, perfectly encapsulates why ActionSA is voting against the budget tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Let’s begin by examining what — and who — the government clearly does not value. The proposed one percentage point VAT increase over the next two years shows it has little regard or sympathy for ordinary South Africans, especially the poor who eke out a torrid hand-to-mouth daily existence.
While VAT is the most efficient major tax to collect, it has a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable. This increase, coming amid rampant corruption, mismanagement and waste within the government, is an insult to the 8-million unemployed South Africans and the millions who go to bed hungry every day.
Furthermore, by failing to adjust personal income tax brackets for inflation for the second consecutive year, the government sends a clear message that it does not value the hard-working taxpayers who sustain this country. Due to bracket creep, SA’s 7.5-million taxpayers will be forced to pay an additional R18bn in taxes in 2025, with no indication that the government is prepared to tighten its own belt or eliminate corruption, which has the most corrosive impact on our national budget.
During the budget process, one thing became clear: the ANC, as the dominant party in the so-called government of national unity, does not value its coalition partners. How else can we explain the fact that its largest coalition partner rejected the proposed budget not once but twice, on the very day it was tabled?
This arrogance also reflects the ANC’s disregard for its own technical experts, particularly regarding recommendations related to cutting government inefficiencies. Since 2013 the National Treasury and provincial treasuries have conducted 240 spending reviews aimed at identifying inefficiencies in administrative functions and evaluating the effectiveness of service delivery programmes. Yet despite these efforts, the reports have gathered dust for more than a decade, just as the Zondo state capture commission report does.
The government’s inaction and steadfast refusal to rehabilitate its bad habits has led to further inefficiencies, misalignments and duplications, while continuing to fund programmes that fail to deliver on their intended outcomes.
One positive aspect of the 2025 budget is that the government seems finally to have acknowledged common sense. Since entering parliament almost a year ago ActionSA has been calling for the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to be properly funded. We are encouraged that the finance minister has responded by allocating an additional R3.5bn for the 2025/26 financial year and R4bn over the medium term.
However, while these allocations were mentioned in the minister’s speech, they are conspicuously absent from the broader budget documents, suggesting this was a last-minute attempt to make the budget more palatable.Properly funding Sars is not only imperative, it’s a no-brainer. Not only will it help Sars collect a significant portion of the outstanding R800bn in tax, it will also play a crucial role in combating illicit trade, which robs the national fiscus of about R100bn each year. Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has estimated that at least 100,000 individuals earning more than R1m annually are not registered for tax, an issue the additional funding will help to address.
The 2025 budget clearly prioritises government perks and the maintenance of the pre-2024 status quo. Notably, there is no mention of reducing one of the largest cabinets in the world, which costs taxpayers more than R2bn annually in salaries, support staff and related perks. Since July last year, ministries have racked up more than R170m in travel expenses alone.
To address this bloated structure, ActionSA recently tabled the Cut Cabinet Perks Bill, which has garnered support from several parties, including the DA. If the budget fails to reduce this waste, we will have no choice but to pursue other avenues to rein in the bloat.
The public sector wage bill also continues to drain the fiscus, diverting funds that could be better spent on critical services. In 2024 the average public service employee earned R41,200/month, far exceeding the national average, including the private sector, by R14,400. The higher-than-expected public service wage agreement will further strain the budget, diverting resources away from essential programmes that could improve lives and stimulate economic growth.
Based on the budget tabled by the finance minister, the government clearly does not value the poor, taxpayers, coalition partners or the technical expertise needed to build a more efficient government. It values the perks of holding power and maintaining a status quo that no longer exists. Voting against this budget is the right thing to do.
ATHOL TROLLIP: Why voting against the 2025 budget is the right thing to do
Budget shows that government does not value the poor, taxpayers or coalition partners
“Don't tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.” This quote, often attributed to former US president Joe Biden, perfectly encapsulates why ActionSA is voting against the budget tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Let’s begin by examining what — and who — the government clearly does not value. The proposed one percentage point VAT increase over the next two years shows it has little regard or sympathy for ordinary South Africans, especially the poor who eke out a torrid hand-to-mouth daily existence.
While VAT is the most efficient major tax to collect, it has a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable. This increase, coming amid rampant corruption, mismanagement and waste within the government, is an insult to the 8-million unemployed South Africans and the millions who go to bed hungry every day.
Furthermore, by failing to adjust personal income tax brackets for inflation for the second consecutive year, the government sends a clear message that it does not value the hard-working taxpayers who sustain this country. Due to bracket creep, SA’s 7.5-million taxpayers will be forced to pay an additional R18bn in taxes in 2025, with no indication that the government is prepared to tighten its own belt or eliminate corruption, which has the most corrosive impact on our national budget.
During the budget process, one thing became clear: the ANC, as the dominant party in the so-called government of national unity, does not value its coalition partners. How else can we explain the fact that its largest coalition partner rejected the proposed budget not once but twice, on the very day it was tabled?
This arrogance also reflects the ANC’s disregard for its own technical experts, particularly regarding recommendations related to cutting government inefficiencies. Since 2013 the National Treasury and provincial treasuries have conducted 240 spending reviews aimed at identifying inefficiencies in administrative functions and evaluating the effectiveness of service delivery programmes. Yet despite these efforts, the reports have gathered dust for more than a decade, just as the Zondo state capture commission report does.
The government’s inaction and steadfast refusal to rehabilitate its bad habits has led to further inefficiencies, misalignments and duplications, while continuing to fund programmes that fail to deliver on their intended outcomes.
One positive aspect of the 2025 budget is that the government seems finally to have acknowledged common sense. Since entering parliament almost a year ago ActionSA has been calling for the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to be properly funded. We are encouraged that the finance minister has responded by allocating an additional R3.5bn for the 2025/26 financial year and R4bn over the medium term.
However, while these allocations were mentioned in the minister’s speech, they are conspicuously absent from the broader budget documents, suggesting this was a last-minute attempt to make the budget more palatable. Properly funding Sars is not only imperative, it’s a no-brainer. Not only will it help Sars collect a significant portion of the outstanding R800bn in tax, it will also play a crucial role in combating illicit trade, which robs the national fiscus of about R100bn each year. Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has estimated that at least 100,000 individuals earning more than R1m annually are not registered for tax, an issue the additional funding will help to address.
The 2025 budget clearly prioritises government perks and the maintenance of the pre-2024 status quo. Notably, there is no mention of reducing one of the largest cabinets in the world, which costs taxpayers more than R2bn annually in salaries, support staff and related perks. Since July last year, ministries have racked up more than R170m in travel expenses alone.
To address this bloated structure, ActionSA recently tabled the Cut Cabinet Perks Bill, which has garnered support from several parties, including the DA. If the budget fails to reduce this waste, we will have no choice but to pursue other avenues to rein in the bloat.
The public sector wage bill also continues to drain the fiscus, diverting funds that could be better spent on critical services. In 2024 the average public service employee earned R41,200/month, far exceeding the national average, including the private sector, by R14,400. The higher-than-expected public service wage agreement will further strain the budget, diverting resources away from essential programmes that could improve lives and stimulate economic growth.
Based on the budget tabled by the finance minister, the government clearly does not value the poor, taxpayers, coalition partners or the technical expertise needed to build a more efficient government. It values the perks of holding power and maintaining a status quo that no longer exists. Voting against this budget is the right thing to do.
• Trollip is ActionSA parliamentary leader.
Budget talks in overdrive as GNU standoff escalates
One-year VAT-hike deal on the table in feverish budget talks
Godongwana pooh-poohs review of state spend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Budget talks in overdrive as GNU standoff escalates
One-year VAT-hike deal on the table in feverish budget talks
Godongwana pooh-poohs review of state spend
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Banks keep powder dry amid GNU budget gamble
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.