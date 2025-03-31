STEPHEN OSLER: Too many cyberattacks are labelled as ‘sophisticated'
Prevention and good IT hygiene are both important in keeping companies safe
31 March 2025 - 05:00
When major cyberattacks occur, organisations often describe them as sophisticated to justify their impact. However, 95% of the time the real issue isn’t the complexity of the attack but the failure to detect intrusions early enough to prevent cybercriminals from wreaking havoc.
It’s interesting how often the term “sophisticated” is used to describe attacks that exploit basic security flaws. It’s as if companies are trying to shift blame, so that they don’t reveal their own negligence in front of shareholders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.